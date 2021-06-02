Greenback soccer reflects on historic season

The Greenback School Cherokees soccer team’s magical season came to an end May 22 following an 8-0 loss to the Austin-East High School Roadrunners in the Class 1A sectionals, but head coach Rob Fox could not be any more proud.
The boys soccer program was started in 2018 when Fox put together a team full of non-soccer players and a team that struggled to even compete in a single match.
“We were thrilled to get to that level, and that was kind of our ambition, which was we wanted to be able to go to state if we could get there,” Fox said. “Getting to sub-state was kind of an accomplishment, and I think our boys really responded to that well. They recognized it, the significance of it. When we got to Austin-East, we were clearly outmatched because Austin-East is a heck of a team. We couldn’t really do a lot, but we tried everything we had. As bad of a beating as we took, we never really quit. Going into the second half, our kids fought really hard going to the last whistle.”
Despite falling just one match short of advancing to the Class 1A state tournament in Murfreesboro, the Cherokees swept through the District 4-1A tournament for the first time and finished the season with a program-best 10-10 overall record.
“I remember answering something along the lines of, ‘We wanted to be competitive in the district this year’,” Fox said. “I can’t possibly say that we planned to win the district because we certainly didn’t, but getting there and competing and doing it was a thrill. It was a thrill for the boys, it was a thrill for me and just seeing the kids, I got so many comments from my seniors. They’re the ones that started this team and were freshmen on that very first team and a lot of them after we won the district, they were commenting about, ‘When you work hard, this is what you get out of it.’ We’ve gotten some really good comments.”
This year’s team consisted of five seniors — four of which were part of the initial team in 2018 that won just one match.
River Steele, Mark Anthony Astudillo, Matthew Hurst and Dakota Garland played instrumental roles in establishing and growing the team the last four years. Senior Garrett Shockley joined the team this year and established himself as a starting outside back.
“Nobody expected us to make it to the district championship because we were the second-to-last seed, so we had to win an extra game just to even get in the playoffs,” Steele said. “Once we won that, we gained some confidence. When we won, I think our confidence went through the roof. The first year we had a bunch of people, but we weren’t soccer athletes. We were just wanting to play soccer and just try it out but as the years went on, we became soccer players.”
Fox also credits the addition of Concord Christian School transfers Noah and Paul Pifer for the team’s success this season.
“You can’t overlook the Pifers because the Pifer boys were huge for us and getting that kind of soccer talent just really helped us get to that next level,” Fox said. “However, two guys can’t do it on their own. I think the supporting cast, so to speak, really stepped up their game. The ones that worked for the last two or three or in some cases four years to try to get to where we made it, we saw dividends this year from a lot of boys. A lot of them started with me and they had no idea how to play soccer, so here we are four years later and those kids were huge factors in our success this year.”
Now that Greenback has tasted district and regional success, Fox believes the program’s standards every year have been elevated to unprecedented heights.
“I think now that we’ve gotten to where we’ve gotten, we’re certainly going to have small target on our back from our district rivals because they’re going to be gunning for us,” Fox said. “What I hope on a positive note is that we’ll get more athletes that want to play Greenback soccer. We certainly got the Pifers this year and I hope we get more kids like that that are like, ‘You know what, I’m going to go to Greenback and play soccer. They’re small but they made some noise last year and if I join, maybe I can help them make more noise’.”