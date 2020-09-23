Greenback, Lenoir City golfers advance

The Lenoir City High School boys and girls golf teams competed for a shot at the Large Schools District 4 championship Thursday at Egwani Farms Golf Course but came up short.
Freshman Alex Barton and senior Jeremy Ellis were the lone golfers to earn region berths after shooting 72 and 77, respectively. Both golfers will compete Monday in the Large Schools Region 2 tournament at WindRiver Golf Course.
The Greenback School girls golf team trio of June Greene, Lorien Sweet and Emily Tipton showed out again Monday and won the Small Schools Region 2 championship at Sevierville Golf Club.
Greene finished first overall with a score of 74. Sweet placed fourth overall with a score of 85, and Tipton finished with a score of 97.
For the first time in school history, Greenback will advance to the state tournament as a team Sept. 29-30 at Willowbrook Country Club in Manchester.