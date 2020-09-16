Greenback golf wins district tournament

For a second consecutive year, the Greenback School girls golf team is the Small Schools District 3 champion.
The Lady Cherokees placed first Monday in the District 3 tournament at Egwani Farms Golf Course with a total score of 183. Junior June Greene finished second overall in the tournament with a score of 85.
Lorien Sweet and Emily Tipton followed up with 98 and 102, respectively.
“That’s a pretty hard course, there’s lots of trouble everywhere and we did not play very well at all,” David Grissom, Greenback golf coach, said. “My No. 1 girl shot an 85, and she had a 45 on the front and 40 on the back. My No. 2 girl, who’s a freshman, shot a 49-49. There were only four teams total in the tournament, but that’s the second year in a row that we’ve won the district. That’s a school record for us and we’ve never done that before.”
The Lady Cherokees play again Monday at Sevierville Golf Club in the Small Schools Region 2 tournament.
Greene has the potential to qualify for the state tournament for a third straight year.
“We’ve played there in the years past, and the girls have already been up there this year practicing,” Grissom said. “They’re going to practice again on Saturday. Hopefully, we’ll play better. Last year we won the district at the same golf course against Pigeon Forge, and then Pigeon Forge, who plays at Sevierville a lot, just played better than us and wound up going to the state. We’re aware of that, so this year our biggest competition is going to be Kingston in the region. They say they’re pretty good, so we will have to play our best.”