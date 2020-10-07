Greenback girls golf competes at state

For the first time in school history, the Greenback School girls golf team competed in the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association Small Schools State Championships Sept. 29-30 at WillowBrook Golf Club in Manchester.
The Lady Cherokees placed fifth out of eight teams behind Summertown, Adamsville, Sale Creek and McKenzie with a team score of 378. Stewart County, Claiborne and Upperman rounded out the final three teams.
Junior June Greene shot 97 on the first day and 88 on the second to finish 21st overall. Freshman Lorien Sweet shot 94 and 99, while senior Emma Hopson shot 123 and 118.
"I don't even really know what happened here," Greene said. "I was so excited and so ready for the two days, but then I messed up and it totally broke me. I came back out and shot a little better, so that was good. I think next year we'll be a team to reckon with. Lorien is super good for a freshman. She just gets a little nervous. After this year, she'll know what to expect, and I think we can both shoot in the 70s consistently."