Following a blowout win against Midway High School, the Greenback School Cherokees (4-4, 4-1 Region 2-1A) strung together another dominant performance Friday en route to a 35-7 region win against the Oakdale School Eagles.
The Cherokees got on the board midway through the first quarter when junior fullback Braden Matoy powered his way into the end zone from 1 yard out. Greenback added another score as time expired in the first quarter when junior quarterback Micah Franklin connected with senior Blake Fields for a 79-yard touchdown pass to push the lead out to a 12-0.
Greenback added a third touchdown with under eight minutes remaining in the third quarter when Franklin rushed into the end zone from 11 yards out.
Nearly a minute later, Greenback senior linebacker River Steele forced a safety to extend the lead to 21-0. The Cherokees took advantage of the turnover and scored a fourth touchdown through the air after Franklin delivered a 19-yard strike to Kooper Williams.
Oakdale managed to score its only touchdown of the night late in the third quarter off a 91-yard pick-six to cut the lead down to 28-7.
However, the Cherokees' offense responded once more early in the fourth quarter with a 4-yard touchdown run by freshman running back Cason Workman to seal the 35-7 victory.
The Cherokees totaled 400 offensive yards and held the Eagles to 81 total yards. Franklin put together his best performance of the season, completing 10-of-14 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns.
Greenback's next game will be 7 p.m. Friday at Unaka High School for the first round of the Class 1A playoffs.