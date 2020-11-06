Greenback School junior Micah Franklin insists he didn’t experience any anxiety during the hours before the Cherokees' playoff game against Unaka.
It didn’t matter that he was about to play only his second-career postseason game — and his first as Greenback’s starting quarterback. He had a feeling it was going to be a good night for the Cherokees.
“I just tried to lead by example,” Franklin said. “I came into the game pretty confident.”
That confidence was evident Friday. The junior quarterback accounted for 301 total yards and five touchdowns in just the first half, propelling Greenback to a 63-16 win at Unaka in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs.
After losing six of their first eight games, the Cherokees (5-4) have outscored their last three opponents, 132-23. They will travel to Coalfield (10-0) in the second round.
“Throughout the season, it was pretty rough — we started off really slow,” Franklin said. “(This win) feels really good. The team is excited. We are ready to go off into the next round and hopefully show everyone what we’ve got."
Franklin and his teammates made everything look easy in the first round. The Cherokees entered the end zone on all seven of their first-half possessions, averaging 11.3 yards per play. Franklin completed 9-of-13 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 82 yards and three more scores.
The Cherokees’ only miscue came with a fumble at the Unaka 5-yard line with 10 minutes remaining in the game. They didn’t have to wait long to redeem that blunder. On the next play from scrimmage, freshman Michael Payne intercepted Unaka quarterback Landon Ramsey and returned it 35 yards to the end zone to score Greenback’s final touchdown
Greenback’s defense also didn’t have much trouble against Unaka, limiting the Rangers to 182 yards — 111 of those came on Unaka’s two scoring plays. By that point, Greenback’s starters were already spectators.
“I am sure we made a few mistakes, but at this point in time of our football season, it’s just about surviving and advancing,” Greg Ryan, Greenback head football coach, said. “I am extremely proud of the guys. The intensity level went up and that’s what has to happen in the playoffs. We understand that we have set a high standard at Greenback over the years, and these guys followed through with that today.”
On the opening drive, Franklin dragged Unaka defenders into the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown. Austin Burger ran behind left tackle River Steele for a 19-yard touchdown in the first quarter, and reached the end zone again in the second quarter on a 16-yard screen pass on third-and-11.
On Greenback’s fourth possession, Braden Matoy took the snap in the wildcat and strolled 6 yards into the end zone to extend Greenback’s lead to 28-0. Franklin sprinted 27 yards down the left sideline on a designed quarterback run for another touchdown.
The Cherokees scored twice in the final minute of the first half. Blake Fields simultaneously blocked two defenders to help Brennen Duggan score on a 58-yard screen pass. Franklin punctuated the first half by strolling 2 yards into the end zone to give his team a 49-0 advantage.
In a familiar scene, Greenback was once against dominating during the postseason.
“Would I say that we are underrated? I don’t know,” Ryan said. “But I will say this: We know what we’ve got. We know that if we bring our A-game we can play with anyone in single-A. Hopefully we can do that every week.”