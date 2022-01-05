Greenback basketball resumes season

Greenback School basketball returned from winter break Monday night when both teams faced Maryville Christian School.
The girls won their matchup to keep keep a pre-break winning streak going, while the boys showed inexperience and fell to their opponents.
Tipping off first, the Lady Cherokees got off to a slow start. Maryville Christian got first blood 30 seconds in and then stifled Greenback’s attack with a packed zone defense. Greenback spent a minute and a half passing the ball around the perimeter as they looked for a breach, eventually finding Keri Alexander.
The first possession set up the pattern for the game, as Maryville Christian continued to remain compact and force the Lady Cherokees to be patient and attempt three-pointers almost exclusively.
“Slow start to 2022,” Angie Lucier, Greenback head girls basketball coach, said. “It was a struggle a bit offensively. Maryville Christian was trying to make some adjustments and slow down our post girl, Keri, and so we were relying on our outside shots and they wouldn’t fall too good the first half.”
Greenback’s only other points in the first quarter came from two three-pointers — one from Macee Tuck and one from Madison Graves — as well as two free throws from Graves. The lead was 10-4 as the quarter ended.
The second quarter was more of the same, as Greenback once more struggled to get anything other than three-pointers off. Kierra Bishop scored one and Alexander got her second two-point basket to close out a low-scoring first half with the score 15-7.
“Well, obviously when someone’s playing a packed-in zone, which they were kind of packing in it, so eliminating what we can get on the inside, you got to try and open that up with your outside shooting,” Lucier said. “We were patient, we moved the ball, got open looks, but they just wouldn’t fall.”
Lucier dealt with Maryville Chrstian’s tactics by changing her team’s defensive shape to try and force more turnovers. The strategy worked in the second half, as her team started getting a few more points on the board.
“We try to create through the defense,” she said. “We were pressing and then we switched to a man press to try to get more turnovers. Every time we want our defense to fuel our offense through turnovers and I was pleased. I don’t know how many steals, we didn’t get them to convert to buckets as often as we wanted, but we still did a good job defensively of trying to keep the pace.”
Graves got two threes, one two and a free throw in the third quarter, while Alexander got two more baskets of her own and Mikah Morris got her first to put the Lady Cherokees up 30-17. Given the gap, Maryville Christian could no longer slow down the pace, and Greenback got a few more baskets in the final quarter as a result, running out 41-24 winners.
With the win, the Lady Cherokees extended their streak to four, but Lucier said the team is not focusing on that. With district matchups resuming Friday, she said the team is focused on keeping their momentum going after a complicated start to the season.
“I think they’re feeling positive,” Lucier said. “We had a rough start to the season, but I think things have been rolling right here. Everybody’s healthy and uninjured, so we are hoping to keep this momentum going.”
Things were a bit more complicated for the boys team, who fell behind early and never truly got back in the game.
Though Greenback got the opening basket in the third minute through Jase Millsaps, Maryville Christian responded within 10 seconds and took the lead a minute later. After a timeout, Greenback pulled it back, only to fall behind once again, this time more heavily. At the end of the quarter, the visitors were up 16-5.
The second quarter was more of the same, as Maryville Christian steadily pulled away. Greenback looked to be mounting a comeback midway through the quarter, as two baskets apiece from Garrett Giles and Conner Morton and another from Millsaps cut the lead from 18-8 to 23-18. The momentum did not last, however. Maryville Christian responded with another period of dominance to end the half 36-20.
“We played well in spurts, and then we played really bad in spurts, which ended up hurting us,” Shane Belcher, Greenback head boys basketball coach, said. “We’re not good enough offensively to turn it over and rush shots and force shots, and we’re still trying to get them to understand that when we move the ball, when we share the ball and we rely on our teammates, we score.”
Greenback showed a few more flashes in the second half, but Maryville Christian always wrestled the momentum back to restore a healthy lead. With the ups and downs, the 16-point gap remained consistent throughout the rest of the game, with the third quarter ending 52-35 and the final at 68-51.
“We run out of gas, and once we get down we have to learn how to come back,” Belcher said. “It seems like we get down to eight or so against teams like this and we immediately put our head down and we’re done.”
The loss saw the boys team slip to 2-10 for the season. Already 0-2 in district and with the next such game Friday, Belcher hopes he can turn things around sooner rather than later.
“We better, or it’s going to be a long second half of the season,” Belcher said. “If you watch film, it’s so close to being a really good basketball team. And it’s little things, like making silly passes or forcing shots or not trusting a teammate or not telling me when you’re too tired to play defense so I can get you out, things like that. It’s just basketball knowledge that these kids don’t have right now. It’s just not a lot of experience.”
Greenback played Coalfield School after News-Herald presstime Tuesday. The first district game of the new year comes Friday, when Greenback hosts Midway High School. The girls will tip off at 6:30 p.m., with the boys following at 8 p.m.