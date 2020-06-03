Former LC star ready for next chapter

Amberlee Zeller could not envision her senior year of college coming to such an abrupt end.
Zeller, a 2016 graduate and All-District basketball player at Lenoir City High School, was in the middle of pursuing a national championship with the Reinhardt University Lady Eagles in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics tournament in Sioux City, Iowa, when the postseason ended prematurely due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Zeller said all she could feel was “total shock” after hearing the news just before their first-round game against Dordt University.
“It was probably one of the most brutal things I’ve ever been through,” she said. “We had gotten there at least like five days before. We were practicing and getting up early for our game. We had practice at like 7 a.m. every morning, got ready for it and then game day came. We were getting on the bus to go to our first game, and they told us that the whole tournament’s canceled. It was like the worst thing ever. It was terrible.”
Toby Wagoner, RU head women’s basketball coach, was devastated for the seniors.
“That was really hard, especially for our seniors. We were literally on the bus getting ready to go to our game,” he said. “We got the phone call, the bus driver was getting ready to pull out of the hotel lobby and I was like, ‘Hey, hold on a second. Coach (Bill) Popp, our AD, is calling.’ I thought he was saying to say good luck, and it was quite the opposite. That was tough, that was really tough.”
After the realization her playing career was over, Zeller was forced to transition to online classes to finish the semester.
Zeller has been able to find positives during a trying time.
“It seems like we never even went back to school because of everything with the coronavirus,” she said. “While we were on the bus actually, they had changed school to online, so really I just packed my stuff and went home that weekend when we got back. Honestly, I actually liked it. If I could’ve taken all of my college classes online, I probably would have because I love online classes. A positive was coming home to my family early. I like Georgia, but sometimes it was humid down there and it was good to come home and be with the family.”
Zeller left a mark on the Lady Eagles’ program in her final two years. Reinhardt finished the season with a 26-3 record and was in prime position to make a deep run for the national championship.
“I love her to death and I think the way she approaches it is phenomenal,” Wagoner said. “She’s a great teammate outside of the gym, her teammates loved her, they respected her. On the court, she’s unselfish. She’s a skilled basketball player that has a tremendous IQ. I’m going to miss her tremendously. She’s so much fun to be around, it’s incredible. She’s contagious, and I just think the whole team felt the same way about her.
“As disappointing as it was to not be able to play in that game, it didn’t take away the fact we had a bunch of success,” he added. “What made it so unique and special was how much of a team they were. With this team, it couldn’t have been any more fun.”
Zeller officially completed her classes May 1 and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in sports studies.
She still remains unsure if she will return to the game as a coach but could pursue a career as an athletic director.
“I’m looking for a job as an assistant athletic director or something in that field,” she said. “With all of the COVID-19 stuff going on, I’m still kind of waiting until the summer’s over. I just don’t think I have the patience to be a coach or anything in that field.”
