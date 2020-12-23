Former LC softball star ready for next step

Former Lenoir City High School softball standout Amber Holliman is looking to make her final mark on the diamond as she gears up for her senior season with the Milligan College Lady Buffaloes.
Holliman graduated from LCHS in 2016 after a strong four-year stint with the Lady Panthers that yielded multiple All-District and All-County accolades.
Once she arrived at Milligan College, Holliman made an immediate impact and has played a key role for the Lady Buffaloes.
“This was a really cool experience to have because it’s a lot different going from high school to the collegiate level,” she said. “It’s a big step, but my coaches and my teammates were always there to push me, make me better and kind of help me adjust because it’s a faster game and there’s more competition. The coaches and the other players have really helped me grow and just having more competition, it’s really pushed me harder on and off the field. I definitely think I’ve grown over the last four years, and it’s been a really cool experience to have.”
Holliman suffered an injury during her sophomore season and missed her junior season due to COVID-19, in which she was expected to contribute valuable innings as a utility player.
“Amber had a great freshman year, and then she got some shoulder problems in sophomore year and ended up getting surgery for her labrum and was rehabbing from it,” Wes Holly, MC head softball coach, said. “We were looking forward to last year and got our season cut 10 games in due to COVID and didn’t get a lot of playing time. We came back this year in the fall, and Amber’s arm had gotten stronger and everything. We got to play three games this fall and it looked like she was pretty healthy, so we’re really looking forward to her having a really good senior year.”
Holliman said missing her junior season was tough but she has been working to improve in the offseason.
“Honestly, I’m just hoping we actually get to play this year because it was rough not getting to play our season last year,” she said. “I know we have a good team this year, so I’m really looking forward to seeing how the season goes. We usually get to play several games in the fall, and this year we only got to play three games. We couldn’t play any teams that were out of state, and it limits us when it gets cold outside because we’re usually able to go inside and practice. We can’t do that because we’re in such close proximity. We haven’t been able to work out as much as we usually get to in a normal offseason, and I think it’s definitely going to affect our spring, too, because they’re not sure if we’re going to get to play anything out of conference.”
Holliman started as an infielder but made the switch to the outfield because of her powerful arm.
She projects to be one of the team’s best hitters.
“She got that shoulder injury and it hampered her throwing and everything, and we moved her to the outfield and is an excellent utility player,” Holly said. “Her expertise, she really excels in hitting and she is a great hitter. We’re hoping when we get back that we can have somewhat of a normal season. We’re scheduled to open up Feb. 10 with King College, a Division 2 school that we split with in the fall. We’re looking forward to Amber getting back and earning that outfield position and contributing with her hitting. We’re hoping that everything can work out and she can have a great senior year.”