Former Greenback star catching opportunity

While his freshman season at the University of South Florida has ended, former Greenback School football athlete Holden Willis knows he is just getting started.
Willis graduated from Greenback last year and left as a Tennessee Titans Mr. Football winner, state champion and one of the most decorated athletes in school history.
But since arriving on the campus of a Division 1 school over the summer, Willis admits there’s been an adjustment period — something he likens to being a small fish in a big pond.
“It’s been nice, and, of course, the season didn’t go as we expected and there’s a lot of factors you could point at as excuses, but overall I’ve enjoyed it,” Willis said. “It’s a big step up going from high school to college, and it’s a totally different level of play style — it’s a lot faster of a game. But I’m enjoying it, learning a lot of football, a lot of stuff outside of football like time management stuff, a lot of personal stuff that you kind of have grow through. I’m really enjoying it and it’s been a really nice experience.”
The Bulls finished the season 1-8 under first-year head coach and former Clemson University offensive coordinator Jeff Scott.
The team was negatively affected by COVID-19 throughout the season, but Scott credits Willis for sticking through such a difficult time as a true freshman.
“There’s no doubt it’s been a huge challenge for us,” Scott said. “I think the biggest thing is we’re not able to have traditional summer weight lifting and fall camp and those types of things, and so I think the guys that maybe it was a disadvantage for the most were the incoming freshmen that just got here because we didn’t have a true offseason and summer workouts. Holden had a great attitude, he worked hard every day and he represents everything that we want in our program.”
Missing a full summer workout and fall camp schedule was disheartening for Willis, especially after contracting COVID-19 prior to the season opener Sept. 12 against The Citadel.
“It’s definitely been difficult because I know through experience, I had COVID going in and it was my first time,” Willis said. “I made it through all of fall camp and made it through the season practices at the start, and then I actually got diagnosed with COVID the Friday right before we get on the bus to head to the hotel right before my first college game. It was a little bit of a setback and I know even if at the time I would’ve been on the sideline and not being able to go out on the field, it’s still like a big moment looking forward to playing that first game and being out there with my brothers and teammates.”
Another transition for Willis has been moving from wide receiver to tight end.
Joey King, USF tight ends coach, was high on Willis during the recruiting cycle and was able to reel him away from potential suitors such as the University of Tennessee.
King has a keen eye for talent, as he formerly served as the head coach at Cartersville High School in Georgia. King coached Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and led the Purple Hurricanes to a combined 67-4 record in four years. He believes Willis is one of the most gifted athletes he’s ever coached.
“We’re really excited about the potential he has, and he’s come in and done a fantastic job on the receiving end of his game,” King said. “He’s learning how to be a physical blocker. The biggest needs for him is he needs to continue to just learn the game of football and gain some weight. I’ve talked to him and his momma about putting an extra biscuit or two in his pocket every time he leaves the house, but he’s gained a little. The biggest thing is he just needs to continue to get bigger and stronger, but we love him and his personality. We think he’s got bright days ahead at South Florida.”
Although Willis didn’t receive much playing time, he made an appearance Nov. 7 in a 34-33 loss to the University of Memphis Tigers.
He took full advantage of learning a new position where he will be tasked with blocking larger, more explosive defensive ends.
“It’s actually been fun and not a lot of people would actually say they would like to change positions,” Willis said. “A lot of people wouldn’t want to change positions they’ve played since high school and from the very start I didn’t know how I would feel about playing tight end. The receiver position is what I’ve always played, but it’s been fun because I’ve learned a lot under coach King. He’s a good coach and a great guy, but the overall experience has been fun. It’s a similar play style because you’re still getting balls downfield, a lot of mismatches with my speed coming from receiver.
“Through high school if you watch any of my film, you can see I’m a pretty physical type,” he added. “I like to get on the edge and just block. Being able to get in the core and be able to block guys, I mean, just the bigger the challenge, the more preparation and hard work you have to put in during week. That makes it more exciting come game week.”
The offseason will be crucial for Willis and having a full year in the weight lifting program will be highly beneficial.
Willis projects to compete for a starting position in the fall, and the coaching staff believes he has the potential to play at the professional level by the time he graduates.
“He works hard when he’s out there, but he has natural ball skills, he’s a polished route runner,” King said. “From that standpoint, he’s really, really special. I think he’s really going to be a problem creating mismatches on linebackers and those things in the passing game, but he’s got to continue to develop to do his part in the running game. We really think the sky is the limit.”
“We have full confidence that he has a very bright future here at South Florida and if he continues to work, I believe he has an opportunity to play at the next level in the NFL,” Scott added.