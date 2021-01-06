For a second consecutive year, football players from Loudon High and Greenback schools received All-State honors from the Tennessee Sports Writers Association and Tennessee Football Coaches Association.
McKenzie Lunsford
Loudon senior McKenzie Lunsford was the lone player from LHS to be selected to the TSWA Class 3A All-State team as an athlete. He starred as the Redskins’ lead running back and finished the season with 134 carries for 739 yards and 17 touchdowns for an average of 5.5 yards per carry.
He was also a favorite target for quarterback Keaton Harig, hauling in 27 receptions for 542 yards and four touchdowns. In addition, Lunsford started at safety and led the team as a return specialist with eight kickoff returns for 232 yards, including a 94-yard touchdown return.
Following the graduation of All-State running back Drew Jackson last year, Lunsford knew this was the year he had to step up and become the Redskins’ primary playmaker on both sides of the ball.
Lunsford was named to the TnFCA Class 3A All-State first team and was selected as the Region 3-3A Athlete of the Year. He is also the 2020 All-County Player of the Year.
“The reason we were 10-2 is because his big-play ability was huge for us this year, and he provided a lot of touchdowns for us this year whether it be running the football or catching it,” Jeff Harig, LHS head football coach, said. “I felt like his versatility as a receiver and as a running back is really what set him apart from other players. If you look at the region Athlete of the Year, I just think his dual-threat skills really, really did well for us. His athleticism and just his versatility was just huge for us this year.”
Keaton Harig
Loudon quarterback Keaton Harig capped off his junior season with a bang after being selected as one of only three quarterbacks to the TnFCA Class 3A All-State first team list.
Harig posted a 69.7% completion rating after throwing for 1,896 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also added 630 yards and three touchdowns on the ground to help lead the Redskins to a second consecutive 10-win season and Class 3A quarterfinal appearance.
Harig was named the Region 3-3A Offensive Player of the Year.
“I think the No. 1 thing and his biggest improvement was his accuracy,” Jeff said. “He was right there at 70% this year, and so when you’ve got a guy like McKenzie who can create big plays and then you have a quarterback who can complete 70% of his passes, but also just the pressure he put on defense with his improved running game skills and his ability to extend plays and make something out of nothing really set him apart. The fact he had 22 touchdown passes to only three interceptions, doesn’t turn the ball over and extends plays, at the high school level, that’s rare to find.”
Colton Alexander
Greenback offensive lineman Colton Alexander was selected to the TSWA Class 1A All-State team despite missing an entire month due to COVID-19 issues.
Alexander was a four-year starter along the offensive and defensive lines for the Cherokees and served as a team captain this year. He led the team in pancake blocks and finished runner-up for the Region 2-1A Offensive Lineman of the Year.
Alexander was forced to anchor the offensive line following the graduation of tackle Derrell Bailey Jr. and the departure of guard Tyler “Bubba” Jeffries to Alcoa High School at the beginning of the season.
“When I first saw it, I just really couldn’t believe it,” Alexander said. “It felt great to know that all that work the past five years paid off and just to know that somebody recognizes the fact that I’ve worked hard, and I couldn’t have done it without the team. This was my line that I’ve got to anchor down, and I was up for the challenge. I started working out every day and started conditioning and everything when, obviously, COVID hit ... but I was able to persevere through that and do it.”
Braden Matoy
On the defensive side of the ball for the Cherokees, Matoy commanded the field at inside linebacker and led the team with 38 tackles, 38 assists and five tackles for loss.
For his efforts, Matoy was named to the TSWA Class 1A All-State first team and was tabbed as the Region 2-1A Linebacker of the Year.
Lucas Holmes
When former All-State kicker Creed Ramsey graduated in 2018, the Greenback coaching staff turned to soccer player Lucas Holmes to fill in the gap.
Holmes has exceeded expectations the last two seasons and once again proved a threat for the Cherokees’ special teams unit. He finished the year 20-for-22 on extra point attempts and helped pin opponents deep on kickoffs en route to being selected to the TnFCA Class 1A All-State first team as a kicker.