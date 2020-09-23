The bass clubs for Lenoir City and Loudon high schools took to the water Saturday for the first tournament of the season in the Tennessee BASS Nation High School Southeast trail on Nickajack Lake.
Lenoir City had four teams place out of 188 boats, including Zane O'Domirok and John Thompson with a 15th-place overall finish. Hunter Canova and Brent Key placed 20th, Logan Johnson and Brandon Sales placed 33rd and Brodie Brown and Daniel Ridenour placed 73rd.
The Loudon team of Sam Eubanks and Simon Hawkins placed 40th overall.
Lenoir City will fish again Saturday on Chickamauga Lake, while Loudon will compete Nov. 14 in a Southeast tournament on Douglas Lake.