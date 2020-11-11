The first round of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association playoffs is complete, and two Loudon County teams are preparing for the second round Friday.
The Loudon High School Redskins (9-1, 4-1 Region 3-3A) are coming off a 42-7 win over the Alvin C. York Institute Dragons.
Other than a few nicks and bruises, LHS head football coach Jeff Harig expects the Redskins to be at full strength Friday on the road at Upperman High School.
“We lost our special teams starter Benny Hundley when he got hurt on the first kickoff, and preliminary worry is that is an ACL,” Harig said. “Other than that, though, we think we’re fairly healthy. As far as the mental, I think our kids understand the process of the playoffs from last year in that as you go through the playoffs, each round gets tougher and the stakes get higher. We’re going to have to play better this week, and Upperman is a very capable team and we need to respect their ability.”
The UHS Bees (8-3, 5-0 Region 4-3A) bested the Signal Mountain High School Eagles in the first round with a thrilling 43-41 win in overtime.
The Bees possess a handful of athletic skill players, including two interchangeable quarterbacks in Thomas Ensor and Ty Dutchess.
“They had a big win Friday night and kind of gutted one out against a much-improved Signal Mountain team,” Harig said. “Upperman is a very quarterback-centric team in that they have a running quarterback and a passing quarterback. The running quarterback is No. 8 (Dutchess) and is capable passer, but they really like a lot of designed runs with him and really do a lot of formational things to create number mismatches for you. They bring in a second quarterback, No. 3 (Ensor), who is a passer and are more balanced as a team.”
Upperman has given up an average of 18 points per game this season, and the Redskins’ potent offense could pose mismatches in both the run and passing attacks.
“Defensively, they’re in a 3-3 stack, which is designed to create confusion for the offense,” Harig said. “That’s going to be a big challenge for our guys this week is handling their 3-3 pressures. They’re about the same size and aren’t the biggest, most athletic team so I think they look a lot like us. If we’re going to be successful, I think we’re going to have to have the advantage on both sides of our offensive and defensive lines. On film, it appears we have that advantage. That’s kind of what we’re hanging our hats on is that we can go in and win both sides of the line of scrimmage.”
The coaching staff is emphasizing the importance of not looking ahead and handling the pressure that comes with a road playoff game.
“Everybody wants to talk about getting back to that Red Bank rematch, but you’ve got to handle your business at hand,” Harig said. “Each day, we’re going to have very specific goals for all units on offense, defense and special teams. We’ve got to show that maturity of a team that’s been in the playoffs now for several years and has won some big playoff games. That focus is what I’m going to be looking for this week in practice.”
Cherokees await rematch
The Greenback School Cherokees (5-4, 4-1 Region 2-1A) continue to ride a wave of momentum following a 63-16 road win over the Unaka High School Rangers in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs.
The Cherokees are proving one of the most improved teams in 1A. After dropping four of the first five games by a combined score of 121-14, the team bounced back to win the last three games 132-23.
Greg Ryan, Greenback head football coach, believes the Cherokees are peaking at the right time and starting to look like teams of the last five years.
“We’re excited to still be playing with all the issues that we’ve had this entire season with COVID,” Ryan said. “We had a very good trip to Elizabethton and played Unaka. We played really good ball. Unaka’s not a really good football team, but with that being said, we focus more on how we play. We still made a few mistakes ... but we’re still slowly eliminating mistakes, the guys are playing hard and we executed well on offense, defense and special teams. It’s just overall a total good effort at Unaka.”
Greenback’s next challenge will be at 7 p.m. Friday when the team travels to take on region rival Coalfield School (10-0, 6-0 Region 2-1A) in the second round. The teams were scheduled to play Oct. 8, but the Cherokees were forced to forfeit due to COVID-19 issues.
Ryan feels confident in the matchups and thinks the Cherokees hold an important advantage on offense and special teams. Greenback totaled 518 offensive yards against Unaka.
“We’re excited about going up and playing them for the first time this season,” he said. “It’s something we’re not accustomed to traveling to Coalfield in the playoffs, so this is the first time since I’ve been head coach. We obviously know each other very well and have played each other twice the last two years, and we’ve had the upper hand a few times. It’s always been a tough matchup. Their coaching staff always does a good job getting their kids up and getting their kids to do what they want them to do. At the end of the day, you’ve got to match the intensity level that they’re bringing.”