After having two weeks off, the Greenback School Cherokees (1-5, 1-1 Region 2-1A) return to action Friday at home for the most anticipated matchup on the schedule against the Coalfield School Yellow Jackets (5-0, 4-0 Region 2-1A).
Greenback forfeited a cross-county matchup Sept. 25 against the Lenoir City High School Panthers due to “team sickness” and a handful of quarantined players. The team did not practice Monday.
“We’re still having issues with exposure, and it’s multiple guys almost on a daily occurrence,” Greg Ryan, Greenback head football coach, said. “It’s just really come to the point where it’s hard to prepare for anything. Day-to-day it changes, minute-to-minute changes, so we’re trying to do the best we can. It’s nothing that the kids can do or really anybody can do, it’s just the fact that the time that we’re in right now with this COVID stuff.”
Coalfield is off to a fast start at 5-0 overall, including wins over Region 2-1A opponents Midway, Harriman, Oakdale and Sunbright.
The Yellow Jackets are led by sophomore quarterback Cole Hines, running backs Landon and Seth Lowe and All-Region playmaker Peyton McKinney.
“They’re pretty much a run-first team, and I think they run more heavy formations and run more power run game right at you,” Ryan said. “They’ve got probably the biggest back we’ve seen all year in No. 5 (Seth Lowe). He’s a hard runner, down-hill guy. They’re putting two other bigger backs to lead block for him. When you play Coalfield, you’ve got to stop No. 5.
“Defensively, they do a good job of switching up fronts,” he added. “They’re one of the few in single A that really what you see on film you may or may not get because they do multiple fronts like we do depending on what they feel like’s best. They’re not afraid to jump in a three-man front and then they’ll jump into running some odd and even fronts with man coverage over top.”
After struggling on offense to start the season, Ryan moved freshman Brennen Duggan to receiver and started running back Micah Franklin to quarterback Sept. 18 in the Cherokees’ 21-7 loss to the Oliver Springs High School Bobcats.
Despite the loss, Franklin provided an immediate spark for what’s been a deficient offense so far.
“We’ve kind of changed a little bit of our thinking the last couple of weeks and with being able to just practice the last couple of weeks, we took the offensive line to make them understand they know where the ball’s going,” Ryan said. “I thought he did a really good job against Oliver Springs for what you could expect. He’s never played quarterback, so I thought he brought a lot of positive things to the table. The last couple of weeks, we’ve gotten to get in there and put in some more pass route combinations and put in some more reads and put some more responsibility on his shoulders.”
A win Friday would immediately boost the team’s morale. Ryan believes the Cherokees are ready for the challenge and are looking to play spoiler to the Yellow Jackets’ perfect season.
“We played Coalfield when I played, and it was always a big game whether it was the first opportunity or playing them later in the playoffs,” he said. “It’s two really good communities that love to win and both are big football towns. There’s nobody on the schedule that we like to beat anymore than Coalfield.”
Lenoir City hosts GibbsThe Lenoir City High School Panthers (1-6, 0-3 Region 4-5A) will hit the road Friday for a non-region matchup against the Gibbs High School Eagles.
The Panthers are coming off a tough 41-0 region loss to the Walker Valley High School Mustangs, but head coach Jeff Cortez said there are plenty of positives to take away.
“In essence, we started three freshmen linebackers against Walker Valley,” Cortez said. “I thought Keller Cooper came in at linebacker as a freshman and did a fantastic job and played really well. He still needs a lot of time in the weight room but just stepping in there on such short notice, he did a great job. I thought our secondary played well and changed some things up coverage-wise. Reese (Wilburn) and Dusty (Clevenger) played well, and Reese did a great job for us forcing two errant field goal attempts by them because he kept playing hard and rushed the kick twice.”
Both coaching staffs are familiar with one another after meeting in the regular season last year and competing in scrimmages over the last five years.
The Eagles are 2-5 this year but fought to the wire in close losses to Rhea and Sevier counties.
“We switched that game for this week because both of our fall breaks line up on the same week,” Cortez said. “We’ve seen Gibbs for a number of years now because it’s a level playing field and we’ve created that game schedule, but we’ve also scrimmaged them. Gibbs is Gibbs so they’re big up front, tall and lanky bodies all over the place. They’re coached well, disciplined and they give you a lot of things to look at defensively. It’s like controlled chaos because they’re moving around all the time, giving you different looks. Offensively, they’re well-known for their triple-option attack.”
Redskins off
The Loudon High School Redskins are on a scheduled bye week following a big 41-0 win over the McMinn Central High School Chargers.
Loudon’s next game will be a region contest at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at Sweetwater High School.