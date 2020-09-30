High school football teams across the state are entering the home stretch of the regular season, and two Loudon County teams will be back on the road Friday in region play.
The Lenoir City High School Panthers were hoping to earn the first win of the season on the field Friday against the Greenback School Cherokees, but the game was called off Friday morning by the Cherokees due to “team sickness.”
As a result, Lenoir City moves to 1-5 on the season.
“I think the inadvertent week off was not good for us because we needed to compete, we needed to get on the field, the thrill of victory and not have the rug pulled out from underneath us,” Jeff Cortez, LCHS head football coach, said. “I’m extremely disappointed in the way Greenback went about their business in not playing us, so yeah I would have rather played and have our guys compete.”
Lenoir City is now shifting focus to Friday when the Panthers travel to take on the Walker Valley High School Mustangs for the final Region 4-5A game of the season.
The Mustangs (3-2, 0-1 Region 4-5A) are coming off a 47-7 win over Cumberland County High School.
“Walker Valley is in their second year with their new head coach, senior laden and even their backups are seniors, so they did well in region last year,” Cortez said. “They have a high-powered offense, their quarterback is extremely good — moves well, runs well. They have lots of weapons and good speed, so offensively they present a challenge that way. Defensively, they’re not as big as some of the other defenses we’ve seen this year. The rest of the defense is a whole lot of energy, a whole lot of want to, a whole lot of passion, but they’re a little undersized. We feel like we have an equal amount of opportunity to move the football, to score and to move them back.”
Offensive coordinator Derrick Vestal hopes the Panthers respond after averaging 15 points per game through the first five contests of the season.
Lenoir City will have veteran offensive linemen Tucker Yancey and Eli Rittenhouse on Friday.
“I like our interior defensive line versus their interior offensive line, and I like our skill guys versus their skill guys in the secondary,” Cortez said. “You look at them and it’s a very tall secondary, but I think our guys match up very well with them. Xavier (Patrick), Gio (Gonzalez) and Dusty (Clevenger) and Sebastian (Borthwick) I think match up really well with some of their guys, so I like how that looks on film at least right now.”
Redskins remain hotThe Loudon High School Redskins are riding high following a 41-7 blowout win over the Polk County High School Wildcats to remain unbeaten.
“I think we’re a little bit spoiled in that the success that we’ve experienced over the last two years has got us thinking about things other than our team win,” Jeff Harig, LHS head football coach, said. “There’s some things creeping in as far as stats and those kind of things, but what I’ve learned as a team is when you commit to something for 10 weeks, at this moment in the season you begin to ask yourself, ‘What am I getting out of my commitment?’ A little bit of that has creeped in this week, so we’ve got to deal with some off-the-field stuff.”
The Redskins faced an unexpected challenge of the season prior to kickoff last week when several starters were held out due to contact tracing for COVID-19. Harig was pleased overall with how the team responded.
“Polk County made us play some assignment football because of the veer option, and we missed some of those assignments,” Harig said. “From the film standpoint it’s evident that when we weren’t focused on the fundamentals, Polk County made us pay. We jumped offsides two or three times as a defense, so those are things, going down the road, we just can’t afford to do, but I thought our guys played well.”
The Redskins will be on the road again Friday for the third Region 3-3A matchup of the season against the McMinn Central High School Chargers (1-4, 0-1).
The Chargers have been shut out in three of five total games so far and run a similar offense as Polk County.
“They’ve struggled and very similar to Polk County because coach (Derrick) Davis, who was a longtime Polk County head coach, has his imprint still there,” Harig said. “The good thing for us as a team is that we’re going to get a lot of the same reads, same looks from one week to the next, which will help us to build upon our performance Friday night.”
Loudon’s defense has been stout and will look to contain the Chargers’ heavy rushing attack.
“I think our defense plays really well, and I think we’ve got some really aggressive guys,” Devan Nichols, LHS senior linebacker, said. “We’re really big up front, so I’m just waiting on some real competition, a real test.”
Greenback off
The Cherokees were forced to cancel Friday’s cross-county matchup against Lenoir City due to illness.
“We had several sick and several exposed and there weren’t any injuries,” Greg Ryan, Greenback head football coach, said. “We had some other sickness, but we also had exposure from COVID. It’s kind of unknown because I still think we have some guys sick, but it’s not really so much about the football team getting the COVID but there’s been some cases within the school and some of our guys have gotten exposed to it. There’s nothing we can do about it, and it’s unfortunate that we had to cancel against Lenoir City.”
Greenback is scheduled to have a bye this week, but Ryan is uncertain if the week off will prove a benefit or detriment in the long run.
The Cherokees are slated to play again Oct. 9 at home against longtime rival Coalfield School.
“We turn around and have a bye week this week and go two weeks without playing football is not fun for our kids, not fun for the community and it’s not fun for any of us,” Ryan said. “This week, what can we accomplish? It’s going to be tough to tell because we’re still going to have guys quarantined, and unfortunately, when you’re in single A football and your numbers are already low, it’s kind of a situation where you try to do much then they’re not learning what you do. At the end of the day, we’ve got to get some of these younger guys up on what we’re trying to do.”