Cherokees undefeated in district play

The Greenback School Cherokees baseball team has seen ups and downs within the first three weeks of the season, but getting off to a hot 4-0 start in district play is exactly what head coach Justin Ridenour wanted.
Having a team comprised of nine freshmen and four sophomores makes that more of an accomplishment.
“I think overall that they’re doing a good job and I think they’re buying into the things that we want them to do, which is playing the game the right way,” Ridenour said. “They play hard and do the little things right. I think with such a young team sometimes you just have to have those inconsistencies. We’re just trying to limit those things that could be a mental mistake or something like that. I’ve been really proud of them. I think they’re working hard and as long as they keep doing the things we’re preaching, I think we’re going to be OK.”
Greenback benefited from competing in the annual I-75 Pileup tournament at Loudon High School over the weekend. The Cherokees fell 11-1 Thursday in the first game against the LHS Redskins, followed by a 17-3 loss Friday to Lenoir City High School.
However, the team bounced back Saturday and left with a 7-4 win over The King’s Academy.
“It was good for us to get to play some of those bigger schools and see good arms and see how good teams play because that’s something that we’re continuing to preach each and every day in practice,” Ridenour said. “I think it showed on Saturday that when we beat The King’s Academy that we’re kind of trending in the right direction.”
The Cherokees moved to 6-6 overall Monday following a 10-5 loss to the Knox Christian School Knights.
Both teams remained scoreless until the Knights scored three runs in the top of the sixth. Greenback followed up with five runs to lead 5-3 heading into the seventh inning.
The Cherokees had the opportunity to close out the game but gave up four errors to help the Knights score seven runs.
“Really, it came down to one inning because we were leading going into the seventh and had a lead-off walk,” Ridenour said. “We made four errors and it all just kind of fell off from there. We’ve got to be able to limit the big inning, and that’s something I’ve been preaching to them all year. We’ve got to be able to clean it up defensively, and that’s kind of one of the things we’re struggling with right now. Until we can do that, things are going to be tough on us.”
Despite fielding such a young team, the Cherokees boast an athletic roster.
Sophomore Brady Collins has blossomed under the revamped coaching staff. He is joined by Brennen Duggan, Tyler Frazier, Folsom Silver and Jase Millsaps.
“I believe we’ve been playing all right, but I think we can play better,” Collins said. “I think we can hit pretty well and I feel like we can play pretty decent defense when we’re playing well. I know I for sure can hit better and can be a better teammate.”
“I think a few hitters stand out, like Brennen Duggan and I think he’s leading the team in average right now and I think he’s leading the team in runs and stolen bases,” Ridenour added. “He’s kind of our catalyst and when he’s going, it seems like our offense gets going. Kooper Williams is our two-hole little lefty and he’s been swinging the bat well. Cason Workman is our three-hole hitter, and all three of those guys have been doing a good job so far offensively.”
Pitching tends to be behind the offense during this time of the season, but Ridenour has been impressed with some of the young arms.
Collins is one of the team’s go-to aces and worked considerably throughout the offseason.
“Pitching-wise, Caden Lawson has been a guy that’s really thrown the ball well for us this year,” Ridenour said. “He pitched tonight and pitched six innings and only gave up two earned runs. He’s done a really good job. Kooper Williams has done a good job. One guy that’s really impressed me has been Brady Collins. We knew he was going to pitch for us some, but he’s really been able come in and do the job right out of the bullpen.”
The Cherokees completed the two-game series against Knox Christian on Tuesday after News-Herald presstime. Greenback will play again at 6 p.m. Thursday at Heritage High School in the Blount Discount Pharmacy Tournament.
The team will finish the tournament at 6 p.m. Friday against the William Blount High School Governors.
“I feel like this week can be pretty important,” Collins said. “I feel like it show that we can play like we can and like we know how we can against some bigger opponents.”