Cherokees building toward bright future

After getting a redo following the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Greenback School head baseball coach Justin Ridenour can boast his first full season at the helm was a success.
The Cherokees (13-17, 8-0 District 2-1A) swept through the district in the regular season and clinched the District 2-1A tournament championship for the third year in a row after defeating Jellico and Hancock County by a combined score of 20-4.
“Personally, it was awesome and it was fun because I got see the kids just enjoying success and it’s really about them because I know how much work they put in,” Ridenour said. “I know baseball can be a long season and they just kept gritting it through, so all of those wins are on them. It showed how hard they worked in the preseason and offseason and throughout the season. It was very rewarding as a coach, but it was just better to see our kids and the joy and excitement they got from winning the district.”
The Cherokees advanced to the Region 1-1A semifinals but fell 12-5 on May 17 to a strong University High School team, thus abruptly ending the season.
“I just want to say how proud I am of our guys and how they just competed all year and continued to get better and buy in to the things we want to do at Greenback,” Ridenour said. “We ran into a good team in University High and a pitcher that’s committed to the University of Tennessee. We actually hit him around OK, but we didn’t take advantage of all our scoring opportunities. Against a good team, you’ve got to do things like that. We walked too many batters, but our guys kept fighting and I’m really proud of the way they just stayed in the game.”
Although the roster consisted of just four sophomores and nine freshmen, the coaching staff was confident in the team’s ability to win the district this year.
“I knew we had a chance to compete because I knew we had some great athletes and some good kids,” Ridenour said. “I knew the season was going to be up and down just because of the inexperience, but at the end of the day it just shows how hard they worked and the things they did for us to really be able to capture that. They got a little taste for success and it was really neat because after that region loss, they were just super hungry for more. I really hope they’re kind of taking that loss in stride and wanting more for next year.”
Freshman Brennen Duggan and freshman Caden Lawson shined throughout the season as they were named the District 2-1A Most Valuable Player and Pitcher of the Year, respectively.
Kooper Williams, Cason Workman and Brady Collins were named to the first team, while Tyler Frazier was named to the second team.
“We were a young team and there weren’t a lot of expectations coming in, but we had a great season and had our ups and downs,” Duggan said. “Coach Ridenour really stuck with us and we trusted each other, so it ended up being a really good season. As a freshman, I didn’t really expect to win any awards or district Player of the Year or whatever. It’s great, but it’s a team effort.”
Following Greenback’s state championship run in 2019, Ridenour knows expectations are high and hopes to put together a team that can make another run within a couple of years.
“I think expectations are similar to last year, but I think we can get a little farther,” Ridenour said. “For me, there’s not any pressure because I’m just going to go be myself and coach these kids as hard as I know how to coach them and put them in a position to succeed. There are very high expectations at Greenback, and the good thing is our kids know that and it drives them and us coaches to continue to work to continue to hold up to those expectations.”