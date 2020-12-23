Cherokees aim for fresh start in January

Greenback School head boys basketball coach Shane Belcher knows the first half of the regular season has been less than ideal, but he hopes the Christmas break will help serve as a reset for the second half.
The Cherokees (1-9, 1-2 District 2-1A) were hoping to snap a two-game losing streak Friday against the Cosby High School Eagles but came up short 67-34.
“The game plan was just to give it effort and go hard,” Conner Morton, Greenback sophomore point guard, said. “It’s rough right now and we just have some guys that have bad attitudes, and we’re really working on getting better every day. We’ve got these young kids that are coming up and they’re good.”
Cosby jumped to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in what Belcher called “a struggle.”
“I thought they looked tired, and that was probably my fault because I ran them pretty hard Wednesday after their lack of effort Tuesday against Sequoyah,” Belcher said. “I think I ran their guts out just to send a message. I thought their effort was better at times, but there’s still times where we take a break. We’ve got to learn how to handle pressure better, which we’ve worked on that the last two days of practice, too. We’ve just got a lot of kids learning, a lot of young kids learning and that’s fine, and we’ll be better for it by the end of the year.”
Since taking over the program in May, Belcher has been working to instill a culture change. He admits the task has been difficult after inheriting a team that finished 2-20 last season.
“There’s been a lot of progress from our younger guys, and you can see every day in practice how much they’ve gotten better,” Belcher said. “Transitioning that into games is where we’ve got to get better, but Jase Millsaps has probably grown more than any kid that I’ve got. He comes off the bench in varsity, and he’s starting to get more playing time.
“Levi (Harwell) had a good night against Cosby and knocked down some shots,” he added. “Conner had a rough night, but that’s OK because he’s carried the load for us most of the year. Cameron (Moffett) is a big football player and he’s learning a lot, too, but he’s a strong kid and plays his guts out.”
Belcher said the job has been challenging but rewarding, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s tough ... you don’t get to scrimmage anybody to see what you got and especially being a first-year head coach because I really had no clue what I had,” he said. “You don’t know until you see them in live action. It’s been a tough year, but these kids are resilient. I guess the biggest thing I’ve learned is being able to handle pressure and realizing what level these kids are at and kind of adjusting my coaching to that. We don’t have a lot that’s played a ton of basketball and don’t a lot of experience, so that’s kind of been my adjustment of coaching to their level.”
Belcher believes the Christmas break will help rejuvenate players and serve as a hard reset. The Cherokees will enter heavy district play in January.
The Cherokees’ next game will be 8 p.m. Jan. 5 at home against the Loudon High School Redskins.
“We’re going to have some practices over the break, but we’re going to have a few days to let them celebrate with their family, rest up, forget about basketball for a while and just enjoy the holidays,” Belcher said. “We’ll come back and go light for a couple two or three days and then give them some more time off for New Year’s.”