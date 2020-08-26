The CAREacter Star Athlete Program is changing its format this fall in response to the uncertainty posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The program, which is designed to recognize high school and college athletes for their character on and off the field, will award all nominated winners at the end of the season.
This will mark the 20th anniversary of the program created by former Lenoir City High School head football coach Dave Moore.
“Nothing is about one person, and I would like to thank all the coaches, sports writers, referees — everyone across East Tennessee and beyond who are part of this program,” Moore said. “It truly is a care team that wants to see our young people recognized for winning the game of life.”
Each week during a standard football season, CARE 365 selects a player from each local team, nominated by their coaches, who embodies the organization’s five-point criteria of attitude, character, grades, community service and performance.
This year, given some teams may not have the opportunity to play each week, coaches will nominate a list of their players who exemplified good character throughout the season.
Moore founded the CAREacter Star Athlete Program two decades ago with the collaboration of University of Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer and the late legendary Tennessee women’s basketball coach Pat Summitt.
“They were instrumental in starting the program, and I wanted them involved because middle and high school athletes look up to UT,” Moore said. “From the depths of my heart, I want to thank everyone involved for reaching the 20th anniversary.”