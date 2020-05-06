The Loudon High School Redskins soccer program is two years removed from a historic run to the Class 2A state final that yielded an admirable state runner-up finish.
Prior to making their run later that season, the Redskins stumbled out of the gate with an 0-3 start.
“I think we knew that we were going to be OK, kind of like this year being kind of slow, but I think we had the plan and the players. We knew that we were going to go to the state,” Yoni Espinoza, LHS head soccer coach, said. “Usually I load up the schedule with teams anyways and if we don’t beat them, we need the experience. But yeah, it was a rough beginning for sure.”
The Redskins carried momentum into 2018 following a promising 2017 campaign that saw Loudon compete for the Region 3-2A championship and advance as far as the Class 2A sectionals.
With talented players Israel Zavala, Jesus Garcia, Ivan Navarrete, Luis Sanchez, Alfonso Vega and Francisco Aguilera returning, Espinoza knew Loudon had the potential to make a special run.
“The year before, that was probably the best year we have had,” Espinoza said. “We got knocked out by Murfreesboro (Central Magnet School), and we were very close to advancing to state. With that, we pretty much had all of that team the next year, so we were really looking forward to going to state, that was the plan. But we had a slow start, that was really scary, but we had faith and we had some very good players to help us with that.”
Vega was a sophomore, team captain and played a key role in the team’s success. He believes the team’s overall chemistry was the defining characteristic in 2018.
“We had a lot of ups and downs at the beginning of the season, and we knew we weren’t the most fit, most athletic or smartest people out there, but we just went in there, we had love for the game and we were just a bunch of childhood friends,” Vega said. “Before the season started, we’d get together at the park or something every single day. We didn’t have any specific drills or anything that we did, but we just love to go out there and enjoy it just as friends. We all had a set goal in mind and that was to be in the state final fighting for that championship.”
Following a worrisome start, the Redskins won eight of their next 12 regular season games, including a 4-0 sweep in District 5-2A play.
Loudon then rolled through the District 5-2A and Region 3-2A tournaments to appear again in the Class 2A Sectional against talented Monroe County rival Sequoyah High School.
Both teams battled under the blazing sun on Dukes Field, and the Redskins took an emotional 4-2 win in overtime to clinch the program’s first state tournament appearance.
“Going into that as we saw we were gaining a little bit of ground there toward the end of the season, I think a lot of our guys got a little over confident because with the Sequoyah guys, everybody knows everybody,” Espinoza said. “I think our guys took that for granted, and Sequoyah made us pay for that. Just seeing that and tying and going into OT and these guys just freaking pouring their heart out and seeing they can pull out of a situation like that I think really gave us that chip we needed for state.”
The win over the Chiefs was an incredible experience for many of the players.
“Winning that game was our golden ticket, you know, we did whatever it took to get to that state tournament,” Vega said. “I remember Coach Eduin (Garcia) came up to us and he was like, ‘Why aren’t you guys with the team?’ We could hardly get up because we were so exhausted from that game, and he just smiled at us and he was like, ‘That’s good because this is how you’re going to feel after game. That’s what it’s going to take to play in the state final.’”
The week of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association Spring Fling was an “unbelievable experience” for the team and community.
Dozens of teachers, students, parents and friends loaded in vehicles and drove to Murfreesboro on a whim to support the Redskins.
“For me, personally, it was just inspiring to see people in our community supporting us and wanting us to succeed,” Vega said.
The Redskins faced a daunting challenge in the quarterfinal draw against Class 2A power South Doyle but shook the bracket with a dominant 4-1 upset of the Cherokees.
“I think if I had to say, ‘Hey, what’s Loudon’s biggest game,’ I think it would be South Doyle, just the way those guys went out there, the way those kids went out there and just dominated, just completely dominated,” Espinoza said. “They played their highest level of soccer.”
Loudon followed the next day against one of the best 2A teams in the state in Fairview High School and escaped with a 2-1 win to advance to the state final against the No. 1 Greeneville High School Green Devils.
Stepping on the field at Siegal Soccer Complex with a chance to win it all was a surreal moment for a Redskins program that “didn’t belong.”
“The bus gets there, we pull into the parking lot and I just look into the parking lot and I just look into the stands and everyone just stayed quiet, just a bunch of childhood friends on that bus, we were just all like, ‘Wow, it’s crazy that we’re here now and competing against the best teams in the state’,” Vega said. “A while back, we had one of the worst starts to the season and we went into the state tournament with the worst season record, but now we’re in the state finals competing against the best team in the state. It was a great experience.”
The Redskins held the high-powered Green Devils scoreless for 60 minutes until they netted the first strike followed by two more goals to seal the heartbreaking loss.
“This entire week just meant the world to us because no one expected us to even be here,” Ivan Navarrete, LHS senior captain, said after the game. “We defeated all the doubt that people had in us. We slept, we ate and we just did everything together as a team and as a family for the past four or five days. We joke and get along as a family when we’re at Loudon and practicing, but it’s just not as close when you get to sleep together, eat together and just do everything together. I didn’t even look at them as friends, but as brothers. The coaches have been father figures to us. This is just something I will never forget.”
Immediately after the loss, the Loudon squad, soaked from rain and mud, ran across the field in a tightly formed line and received a thunderous roar of applause and cheers from nearly 200 LHS fans that witnessed the end of the most successful season in program history.
“Halfway through the game, I just looked over to the crowd and stuff and it was just like, ‘Wow, everybody from the community drove out there three hours to support us’,” Vega said. “It was just a wonderful experience that I won’t ever forget. We ended up losing that game, but we also won something else that replaced that loss — the support from people. Seeing all of our townspeople going out there and supporting us that far of a drive, it was just nice.”
The 2018 season will hold a dear place in Espinoza’s heart.
“I don’t think we felt like we were the lesser team, I think we knew we had a really good team,” he said. “I graduated in 2005 from Loudon, so to come back and coach for the Loudon Redskins and go to the championship, that’s amazing.”
