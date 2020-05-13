The memorable sounds of cheering, players rushing the field in excitement and the voice of Mike Thompson exuberantly repeating from the press box, “Redskins win! Redskins win!” are echoing much louder this season at Loudon High School’s Bill Thompson Field.
Since the cancellation of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Loudon baseball community is reveling in the Redskins’ historic run to the state tournament in 2019.
Head coach Jason Lambert makes it his goal every season to reach the Spring Fling, and he knew last year’s team possessed that ability.
“I always felt like that team and really all our teams have the potential to reach the state tournament and compete at a high level,” he said. “My coaching staff’s goal is to provide an atmosphere of high-caliber competition so that our guys know that they are meant to be there, and that they can achieve that goal. Honestly, every year going into it, our goal is to prepare them to compete at that level and help them realize as long as they want it and want to put the time and work and determination into it that they can make it there in the end as well.”
The Redskins’ first litmus test came early in the season when Loudon swept Elizabethton, Claiborne County and Union County in a tournament at the University of Tennessee by a combined score of 19-6.
“I think when we played at the tournament at UT, we beat a couple of teams that always go to the state tournament and are always dominant in 2A,” Nathan Hickman, former LHS pitcher, said. “We beat a couple of those teams, and I think at the point I think we realized we were good enough to go to state that year because (Lambert) always tried to play the best 2A teams to just try to prepare us to go to state.”
The Redskins went onto win 17 of their regular season games and headed into the District 5-2A tournament with an edge. Loudon came from behind to defeat the Sweetwater High School Wildcats 9-8 in the first round before reeling off two consecutive wins to capture the district title.
“I think we just had a never-stop-fighting mentality the whole year, and we were never out of the fight even if we were down,” Hickman said. “I think we were down against Sweetwater by like seven runs in the last two innings and came back and won in the district tournament. I just think we never counted us out of the fight.”
Loudon then swept through Hixson, Signal Mountain and Grundy County the following week to win its first Region 3-3A and Class 2A Sectional championships since 2015 en route to punching a ticket to the Class 2A state tournament.
Talent abounded on the Redskins’ roster as four players were named to the All-District 5-2A first team. Hickman earned his spot on the Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s All-State first team as one of the most dominant pitchers in Class 2A.
Lambert relied on the three-pronged pitching attack of Hickman, Brody Bingham and Trey Willis.
“We had a lot of players on our team that had a ton of varsity action and experience, and for them to be able to play at the varsity level for multiple years was extremely helpful for us,” Lambert said. “I felt like we had the makings of a special team, a lot of older guys that have had varsity experience. Our biggest threat was obviously our pitching with Nathan and Brody as sort of like our one-two punch. What sort of got us to the next level was Trey Willis maturing so quickly at the varsity level; it kind of gave us that extra umph that a team looking to go really deep needs.”
Lambert also leaned heavily on Jackson Duncan, Austyn Myers, Cade Smith, Kaden Dockins, McKenzie Lunsford, Jacob Mallory, Evan Scott and Rylan Watson.
The Redskins played valiantly against Sequatchie County in the first round of the state tournament and blanked the Indians 4-0 behind an impressive no-hit performance by Hickman on the mound. He finished the game with 13 strikeouts.
Hickman dreamed of playing at that level since witnessing the Redskins’ last state tournament run in 2015.
“I was in eighth grade in 2015 when they went, and I saw them go and wanted to go,” he said. “I just had that in my mind the whole time I had been there, so actually getting to do it was a really surreal moment for me.”
The Redskins dropped their final two games of the tournament to Forrest and Sequatchie County.
“We made it pretty far my freshman year and made substate, and that was the main reason I went to Loudon actually was to play baseball and make it to the state tournament,” Bingham said. “Every year after that, that was the plan.”
“As someone who’s been there before as a coach, you kind of get that deer-in-the-headlights kind of look,” Lambert added. “For a lot of players who have never been there before, getting to the state tournament in some ways is kind of the ultimate goal and once they get to the state tournament, they forget that you’ve still got more games to play. When we got there, that experience was to try to get our guys that you’re here, you’re meant to win it. You have the ability to win it.”
The 2019 season will go down as one of the best in program history and couldn’t have been possible without the tight chemistry between players and coaches.
“We were all close, we were all real tight. When we weren’t at baseball, we were all hanging out together,” Bingham said. “There wasn’t anyone on that team that didn’t get along. We picked at each other just like brothers, cats and dogs and we had a ball with each other.”
Lambert believes last season exemplified the high standard he’s created and set the bar for future teams to achieve.
“Being there helped our guys realize that this is somewhere Loudon High School needs to be working toward or getting close to it, so the foundation’s laid,” he said. “Our guys have the right mentality and the right work ethic, and now what we’re trying to establish is the expectation is we need to be competing for an opportunity to get there every year. Starting in 2021 next year, we’re going to be trying to replicate that feeling that we need to be there and be competing as close to the end as possible.”
