Justin Ridenour has carried with him an incredible passion for baseball for most of his life, but he was never quite sure how far it would take him.
Baseball runs through the Ridenour family tree. His father and brother shared successful playing days, so Justin’s love for the game naturally flows from those influences.
“Baseball for me, personally, has just been something I’ve always been around. I had a little brother that always played, so I was always around a ball field,” he said. “Just growing up, my dad played baseball, and he never pushed me to do it — it was just a passion I’ve always had. As the years kind of went on, I just kept kind of falling in love with more and more. I just have a natural love for the game.”
Growing up, Ridenour always dreamed of playing in the majors, but he later realized his dream was to become a head coach.
After 12 years of working his way up the ranks, Ridenour seized his opportunity last summer when he was named the new head coach at Greenback School.
“I think every kid’s dream is to play in the Major Leagues, but that dream kind of fades as you get a little older,” he said. “I always kind of knew that I wanted to be around baseball in some capacity, so even after I got out of college, I knew I wanted to be around baseball. I knew I loved being around kids and loved teaching the game, and so what a great opportunity to take all the knowledge that all the coaches have taught me and poured into me and to be able to pour it into our student-athletes.”
Greenback senior Kaden Necaise did not have the chance to complete this season due to COVID-19 but saw firsthand that outpouring of time and commitment from Ridenour.
“We didn’t really get a ton of time, but the time I was there, he just helped me so much with my fielding and hitting,” Necaise said. “He picked little things to fix that made huge differences, like fixing my swing and just my mindset on fielding. Even after baseball season, he texts me all the time asking how I’m doing and with recruiting stuff and making sure I’m OK with that. He tells me anytime I want to go hit to tell him, and he’ll come throw to me, he’ll come hit to me. He’s awesome. I haven’t had many coaches like that.”
Life as a player
Ridenour began playing baseball at a young age and cultivated a love for the game as he got older.
“I started when I was 5 years old in a little T ball league, and I think I played through that league when I was 7 or 8,” he said. “I think when I got to 9 or 10, I started to play competitive travel ball and pretty much played that all through middle school and high school.”
Ridenour went on to become an All-District player at Alcoa High School, where he started for the Tornadoes all four years as a shortstop and third baseman.
He earned All-District honors in his sophomore, junior and senior seasons.
“I started as a freshman on varsity, and that team went on to go to the state tournament,” he said. “I was a good hitter and I was a good defender but nothing special. I would say I was just a solid high school player, but I really just enjoyed being out there and getting to be with my friends and just enjoy the atmosphere and the game.”
After graduating from Alcoa in 2007, Ridenour accepted a baseball scholarship with Cleveland State Community College. He starred for the Cougars for two seasons before finishing his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the University of Tennessee.
He believes his experience of playing in college helped transform him into the coach and person he is now.
“In high school it was a lot of fun, but in college they’re giving you a scholarship for a reason,” Ridenour said. “The expectations are just a little bit higher so for me, personally, it took some time to adjust to that. Just to understand how serious everything was, it was good for me. I needed to add some good weight, so those are things that I really learned ... just the day-in, day-out process and the weight training side of things. I really enjoyed my college experience.
“I got to meet a lot of new people, got to travel to a lot of states and get coached by some great coaches,” he added. “I think all of those things have kind of developed me into the coach I am today.”
Beco
“I had some opportunities to go play at some other schools, but I knew that I just kind of wanted to get into coaching,” he said. “My first year after Cleveland State, I was a volunteer assistant at Alcoa and helped with their varsity, mainly with the infielders and hitting.”
Following a short stint at his alma mater, Ridenour jumped on the opportunity to serve as an assistant at Heritage and William Blount high schools.
He led the WBHS junior varsity squad and served as the assistant head coach under Justin Young the previous five years.
Young credits Ridenour for helping him build the Governors’ program into a yearly District 4-3A contender.
“He was great. He started helping us when he was young, early 20s probably, and he learned a lot early on and was a big help,” Young said. “He was great, obviously, with the on-field stuff with the kids and his knowledge of the game. He was a big asset with me in maintaining the field and doing all that goes with being a coach. He’s a very bright young coach and has a very bright future ahead of him.”
Following the departure of Greenback head coach Wes Caldwell at the conclusion of the 2019 season, Ridenour applied for the position.
He felt he was ready to become a head coach.
“I’m a big relationships guy,” Ridenour said. “I really pride myself on building relationships with my players and getting to know them on a more personal level. I got to understand the ins and outs of managing a program instead of just being an assistant where you just show up and you’re ready to go.”
Ridenour was offered the job a few weeks later and immediately hit the ground running.
As a first-time head coach, he faced pressure after the Cherokees’ most successful season in program history that yielded a Class 1A state championship.
“The thing that intrigued me was that it’s a great school, a great community, a great baseball program that had just come off a lot of success and I had just heard great things about the whole Greenback community,” he said. “As far as pressure, I think I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t a little pressure. At the end of the day, I just go out there and be who I am and coach the kids as hard as I can and put them in the best position so that they can succeed. As long as I knew at the end of the day that I was doing things that I felt were right that I was going to be OK.”
Ridenour’s first season was abruptly cut short in mid-March when the coronavirus pandemic forced all schools across Tennessee to shut down for the remainder of the spring semester.
He was, however, able to squeeze in as much time as possible with the team during practices in the fall and late winter. Necaise and other players learned in that short amount of time that the 29-year-old coach is just what the program needs.
“It’s nice having someone just to be able to talk to. It’s cool having a younger coach,” Necaise said. “You feel a little more relatable to him, and he knows what you’re going through. You can ask him questions about things even outside the game. He’s always been a good guy on and off the field.”
Ridenour is now shifting his focus to the 2021 season and hopes to continue building on the Cherokees’ recent success.
“I think we just need to keep setting high expectations on and off the field,” he said. “We expect a lot from our players, and the good thing is Greenback takes a lot of pride in their athletics. Those kids have a winning mentality and when they come to the field, they come to work every day. As long as you can coach them up and put them in a good position, hopefully, you’re going to continue to succeed.”
