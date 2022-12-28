The 2022 All-County Volleyball Team is chosen through a combination of statistics, personal observation and coaching suggestions. Final decisions are made by News-Herald sports writer Timothy Belin. He can be contacted at 865-635-0841 or timothy.belin@news-herald.net.
Anna Harrison
Anna Harrison was described as the team’s “heart and soul” by Loudon High School head volleyball coach Jody Bunch. As the libero, she directed teammates from the backcourt, and her fierceness, hustle and never-say-die attitude made her one of the best players in the district.
She led the Lady Redskins for digs, accumulating 216 on the season, and also earned 30 assists, 26 aces and 15 kills.
Harrison was named to the District 5-2A’s All-District First Team and is the 2022 All-County Player of the Year.
Kayla Breitung
An important contributor since her freshman year, Kayla Breitung was one of Lenoir City High School’s go-to players this season. A smart and athletic outside hitter, Breitung’s consistency shined even as the program found its feet under new leadership.
She should only get better as the Lady Panthers find more stability in year two under their new coach.
Breitung was named to District 4-3A’s All-District First Team.
Rachel Green
Rachel Green has been a consistent presence for Loudon the past four years. One of the team’s leaders, the setter took her game to a whole new level for her senior season to surpass 1,000 career assists for the Lady Redskins, a first in program history. It is no surprise she led her team in that category, getting 336 for the season, but she was just as capable defending the backcourt, getting 181 digs, or scoring the points herself with 61 kills and 37 aces.
Green earned a spot in the District 5-2A All-District First Team.
Sarah Harvey
Sarah Harvey transferred to Lenoir City ahead of her senior season and made a seamless transition to the Lady Panthers. LCHS head volleyball coach Rebekah Whipple credited Harvey as a great teammate and keen student of the game, and her enthusiasm and dedication shined even when she was sidelined with injury for a few games halfway through the season.
Harvey was named to District 4-3A’s All-District Second Team and will continue her volleyball career with Roane State Community College.
Alyssa Miller
As the team’s primary middle hitter, Alyssa Miller was front and center for most of Loudon’s attacks. Possessing a fierce determination and work ethic, she was an undisputed starter in just her second season with the program after working her way from JV to varsity as a freshman. Miller led the team with 136 kills, while also getting 27 blocks and 27 aces, and should be a key player for the Lady Redskins the next two years.
Miller was named to District 5-2A’s All-District First Team.
Abby Scarborough
Abby Scarborough emerged as one of Lenoir City’s most consistent players in her final season as a Lady Panther. The senior was a key presence at the net as a middle and outside hitter, but also shone with her leadership on and off the court.
Scarborough earned a District 4-3A Academic Award.
Maddie Lowrance
Though primarily an outside hitter, Maddie Lowrance’s athleticism allowed her to play all six spots in the rotation with ease. Bunch said during the offseason, after working on her swing, Lowrance emerged as a strong option on the outside, and she did not disappoint, garnering 106 kills. She also had 155 digs and 10 assists, and her serving numbers are where she truly made her mark, leading teammates with 65 aces.
Lowrance was named in the District 5-2A All-District First Team.
Alison Stigall
In her first year playing volleyball, Alison Stigall showed plenty of growth to be considered one of her team’s best players by the end of the season. Primarily a middle hitter, she used her size to great effect to help her team at the net.
Stigall was an honorable mention in the District 4-3A All-District awards.