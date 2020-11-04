The 2020 All-County Volleyball Team is chosen through a combination of statistics, personal observation and coaching suggestions. Final decisions are made by News-Herald sports writer Nick Davis. He can be contacted at 865-635-0841 or nick.davis@news-herald.net.
Olivia Elliott
Olivia Elliott has been a key player for the Lenoir City High School Lady Panthers the last four seasons and came on strong this year as one of the best players in District 3-3A.
Despite missing time in the middle of the season, Elliott appeared in 14 matches. The senior team captain led the team with a 97% serve percentage, 260 attacks, 105 kills and 26 blocks.
Elliott was named to the All-District 3-3A first team and is the All-County Player of the Year.
Kayla Irey
Kayla Irey proved a solid player for the Loudon High School Lady Redskins in her first two seasons but stepped up in a major way in 2020 and solidified herself as a top three player in District 5-2A.
One of the most powerful hitters in the district, Irey recorded 252 kills, 30 aces, 45 assists and six blocks en route to being selected to the All-District 5-2A first team.
Irey was one vote shy of being named the district’s Most Valuable Player following an incredible junior season.
Maylee Cooley
Maylee Cooley served as a team captain for the Lady Redskins and proved one of the best players in District 5-2A this season.
As the starting libero, Cooley totaled 300 digs and 25 assists. She was also one of the team’s most effective servers and recorded a team-high 42 aces.
She played a major role in guiding the Lady Redskins to back-to-back district championships and was selected to the All-District 5-2A first team.
Sydney Cook
When talented seniors Olivia Elliott and Briana Hiers were sidelined midway through the season, Sydney Cook stepped up as a team captain and impressively commanded a young Lenoir City squad.
Cook primarily served as the team’s setter and finished third on the team with 65 digs. However, the absence of Elliott and Hiers prompted her to move to a hitting position, where she racked up 26 kills, 108 attacks and 23 aces.
Cook was named to the All-District 3-3A second team.
Casey Kyle
Loudon’s Casey Kyle was one of the most dominant players in District 5-2A this season due to her height and natural abilities.
Kyle received playing time sporadically last season but came on strong to put together an impressive junior campaign. She led the Lady Redskins with 75 blocks and 100 kills and was named to the All-District 5-2A first team.
Briana Hiers
Briana Hiers was one of three senior captains for the Lady Panthers and capped off the season with a quiet, yet strong, showing as the team’s starting libero.
The two-time All-County selection was one of the most effective passers in District 3-3A after totaling 91 digs. She also held one of the top serve-receive percentages with 70.25%.
Hiers was named to the All-District 3-3A honorable mention team.
Morgan Lanham
Morgan Lanham has been a highly consistent player for Loudon head coach Jody Bunch the last three seasons and played an important role in the Lady Redskins’ run to the region tournament this year.
The senior outside hitter finished second on the team with 212 kills, 35 digs and 33 aces. She was also a stout defensive player, recording 12 blocks.
In addition, Lanham was selected to the All-District 5-2A second team.
Olivia Moua
Olivia Moua played sparingly last season but was forced to step up this year since the team had a lack of depth and experience.
The quiet senior made a big impact on the net for the Lady Redskins this season after totaling 56 kills and six blocks. For her efforts, she was named to the All-District 5-2A second team.
Katelyn Kilgore
Although just a sophomore, Katelyn Kilgore is already one of the most experienced players on the Lady Panthers roster after earning a starting position the last two years.
Kilgore did not fill up the stat sheet this season, but she did lead the team with 35 aces and LCHS head coach Bryan Lynn believes she could be one of the better players in the district next season.
Kayla Breitung
Lenoir City head volleyball coach Bryan Lynn knew he would have to rely on a handful of underclassmen this season, and freshman Kayla Breitung proved a pleasant surprise.
Breitung finished second on the team with 43 kills and 181 attacks and was third overall with 17 aces. She was also only one of two players to finish the season with a positive hitting percentage of 0.088.