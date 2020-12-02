The 2020 All-County Girls Soccer Team is chosen through a combination of statistics, personal observation and coaching suggestions. Final decisions are made by News-Herald sports writer Nick Davis. He can be contacted at 865-635-0841 or nick.davis@news-herald.net.
Sydnie Cziep
Since first stepping on the field as a freshman at Lenoir City High School, Sydnie Cziep has consistently been one of the best players in a loaded District 4-3A over the last four years.
A three-time All-County and All-District 4-3A selection, Cziep solidified herself this season as one of the best players to come through the Lady Panthers program. Although she was forced to switch to center back this year, she made an incredible impact and helped lead the team to its second consecutive District 4-3A semifinals appearance.
Cziep scored four goals and led the team with 10 assists — enough to finish fifth overall in the district.
LCHS head soccer coach Chris Pickell credits Cziep as the cornerstone player in building the program to the current level.
Cziep was named to the All-District 4-3A first team and is the All-County Player of the Year.
Julianne Fox
Julianne Fox has followed in the footsteps of older sister and former Greenback soccer standout Masey Fox, but a strong senior season elevated Julianne to become the program’s most decorated player.
The senior captain and reigning District 4-1A Most Valuable Player appeared in 16 games, totaling 29 goals and eight assists. She accumulated 146 total shots — 118 of which were on goal — and scored six game-winning shots.
Fox became the second player in program history Sept. 26 to score 100 career goals in a 5-1 win against Maryville Christian School. She ended high school with 114 goals en route to being named the District 4-1A MVP and Region 2-1A Offensive Player of the Year.
Kenia Valdizon
The reigning All-County Player of the Year certainly cemented herself in the running for the honor for a second straight season after a dominant senior campaign.
Kenia Valdizon again proved one of the best players in Region 3-2A after netting 46 goals, bringing her career total to 127. The team captain was named the Region 3-2A Offensive Player of the Year and District 5-2A Offensive Player of the Year.
In addition, Valdizon will spend the next two years playing soccer at Dyersburg State Community College in Covington.
Layla Brogdon
Since stepping on the Lenoir City High School campus last year as a freshman, Layla Brogdon has been a key contributor for the Lady Panthers’ successful runs the last two seasons.
Brogdon was named to the All-District 4-3A second team last year and stepped up her game even more as a sophomore by leading the team with 15 goals and four assists.
She was named the LCHS Offensive Player of the Year and was selected to the All-District 4-3A first team as a forward.
Jenna McConnell
Over the last four years, Jenna McConnell has been a dominant player for the Greenback School Lady Cherokees and one of the best in District 4-1A.
The senior midfielder and team captain appeared in 18 games this season and finished the year with six goals and four assists, including two game-winning shots. She totaled 29 shots on the year — 16 of which were on goal to accumulate a 55.2% shot-on-goal percentage.
McConnell was named to the All-Region 2-1A and All-District 4-1A first teams.
Emily Lowe
Emily Lowe has been a steady force in the Lady Panthers’ midfield the last four seasons and showed the ability to shut down opposing center midfielders and attacking midfielders.
Lowe capped her senior season with six goals and finished second on the team with five assists. The senior captain was pivotal in the Lenoir City’s 4-0 shutout win over Heritage High School in the District 4-3A quarterfinals and was unanimously named to the All-District 4-3A second team.
Gabriella Rodriguez
Similar to fellow teammate Layla Brogdon, Gabriella Rodriguez was forced into action early last year as a freshman and showed nothing but improved play in her sophomore season.
A lethal combination of speed and skill helped Rodriguez tally nine goals and four assists. For her efforts, she was named to the All-District 4-3A second team.
Brigitte Nicolas
Loudon High School head girls soccer coach Sam Harrison credited sophomore Brigitte Nicolas as a large part of the Lady Redskins’ success this season.
Starting at both right and left midfielder, Nicolas showcased a strong leg with impressive crosses and shots in the offensive third of the field. She scored 12 goals on the year and was named to the All-Region 3-2A second team and All-District 5-2A first team.
Betsy Tiller
Betsy Tiller’s play on the field far outweighed her quiet demeanor as the senior team captain solidified herself as one of the best athletes in Region 2-1A. Tiller appeared in 18 games this season and went 2-of-2 for shots on goal. However, Tiller primarily made her mark on the defensive side often by shutting down the opposing team’s best offensive player.
In five regular season district games, the Lady Cherokees scored 19 goals, while Tiller commanded a defense that gave up only four goals. Tiller was named to the All-Region 2-1A first team and is the All-District 4-1A Defensive Player of the Year.
Marietta Selby
Marietta Selby started as the Lady Redskins’ goal keeper for the last three seasons and concluded her senior year on a strong note as one of the best in Region 3-2A.
Selby served as a team co-captain and recorded roughly 170 saves this season. “Very athletic, impressively tough and extremely technical, Marietta has routinely been the difference maker in numerous matches during her career,” Harrison said. “She has a strong presence and has been directly responsible for our success over the past several years.”
Selby was selected to the All-Region 3-2A second team and All-District 5-2A first team.
Kierra Bishop
The two-time All-County selection did not disappoint and again proved one of the best players in Region 2-1A as a starting midfielder.
Kierra Bishop was crucial in helping the Lady Cherokees clinch back-to-back district titles and came up big in the district championship win against the Polk County High School Lady Wildcats. In 15 games, Bishop totaled six goals and one assist with a 94.7% shot-on-goal percentage.
Bishop was named to the All-Region 2-1A and All-District 4-1A first teams.
Kaela Correa
Kaela Correa burst onto the scene last year as a freshman and developed into a major offensive weapon for the Lady Redskins this season.
Despite making the transition from right midfielder to center midfielder, Correa flashed physical dominance against opposing defenders and showed off an incredibly strong leg on long kicks. Correa totaled 15 goals on the year and was named to All-Region 3-2A second team and All-District 4-1A first team.
Kaden Brooks
Kaden Brooks broke out as a dangerous fullback for the Lady Redskins this season, but she often showcased the ability to excel at a variety of positions.
Arguably one of the fastest players in the region, Brooks was able to outrun defenders and served as an effective deterrent in the defensive third. Although the stats do not light up the box score, Harrison believes Brooks will be an extremely valuable asset next season with Valdizon graduating. Brooks was named to the All-District 5-2A second team.
Riley Poe
The senior midfielder and team captain made a drastic jump between her junior and senior years.
In 17 games played, Riley Poe capped off the year with one goal for a game-winner and three assists. She totaled 20 shots with 15 being on goal for a 75% shot-on-goal percentage.
Poe was selected to the All-Region 2-1A first team and All-District 4-1A second team.
Haley Webster
Following the graduation of All-Region goal keeper Maddie Williams, Haley Webster surpassed all expectations and the pressures of being the Lady Panthers’ starting keeper against some of the top offensive teams in the state.
Webster recorded 174 saves and allowed the team’s fewest amount of goals in a season since 2010, including six shutouts. She was critical in the Lady Panthers’ 4-0 win over the Heritage High School Lady Mountaineers in the District 4-3A quarterfinals.
Webster was named to the All-District 4-3A second team.
Kyrah Beal
One of the biggest surprises this year for the Lady Panthers was freshman Kyrah Beal’s ability to compete at a high level after being thrown into varsity action.
Beal accounted for six goals and three assists as a starting midfielder in what was a difficult season due to COVID-19. She was named the team’s Freshman of the Year and is expected to make an even bigger impact for the Lady Panthers next season.