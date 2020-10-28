A Miami, Fla., woman has been sentenced to 33 years in prison for her role operating “pill mills” in the area, including one in Lenoir City.
Sylvia Hofstetter, 56, was found guilty in February of “racketeer influenced and corrupt organization and conspiracy,” two counts of drug conspiracy, money laundering offenses and maintaining drug-involved premises.
U.S. District Judge Thomas A. Varlan sentenced Hofstetter on Oct. 21 to 400 months in prison.
Varlan also ordered Hofstetter to pay $3.6 million in forfeiture, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Douglas Overbey’s Office.
“The Eastern District of Tennessee remains at the forefront in the battle against illegal pain clinics and the mass-prescribing of opioids,” Overbey said in the release. “Through the cooperation and hard work of our local, state and federal agencies, we continue to pursue and prosecute those who seek to endanger our communities by illegally distributing prescription pain killers. Let this sentencing serve as a deterrent for those who seek to profit from fueling a tragic cycle of addiction and pain killer abuse.”
The drug conspiracy involved distributing more than 11 million tablets of oxycodone, oxymorphone and morphine that generated more than $21 million in clinic revenue. Corresponding street value was estimated at $360 million. The conspiracy involved four clinics. Before opening in Tennessee, Hofstetter worked at a Florida-based pill mill in Hollywood, Fla., raided by the Drug Enforcement Administration in December 2010.
Hofstetter and her co-defendants planned the move to East Tennessee where “many of these opioid-addicted customers lived.”
“Hofstetter’s role in Tennessee was to run the pill mills and ensure that patient volume remained high, thus guaranteeing enormous profits for Hofstetter and her co-defendants,” according to the release. “Once in Tennessee, however, Hofstetter opened her own pill mills in secret from her Florida employers and went into competition against them. Hofstetter personally reaped over $4 million from her role in these offenses.”
She was arrested in 2015 after a series of raids on pain and urgent care clinics in Knoxville and Lenoir City. She was indicted, along with six others, in January 2018 for her involvement in operations in Tennessee and Florida.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office was one of the agencies that assisted in the local raid at Comprehensive Healthcare Systems in Lenoir City.
“Actually the original tip came out of our sheriff’s office,” Davis said. “We got a tip and actually started the whole investigation off of a tip at a traffic stop in our county, and we kind of followed it along. At that time we had some assigned to a task force and our whole narcotics division basically worked on that case with the FBI and the task force they had. Followed the case all the way through to the raid. It was a very lengthy investigation, a lot of time, a lot of man hours, but obviously it paid off. It was one of the most active pill mills in our area.”
Davis believes the sentencing should serve as a reminder of the “destruction” the opioid epidemic does to the community.
“Ruining families, ruining lives to make money, just to make money,” he said. “They’re getting people addicted to opioids, and it’s one of our biggest problems in law enforcement right now is the opioid epidemic and the overdoses and the destruction it has on the families in our community. That’s a battle.”