The United States is sitting at a crossroads between continuing to thrive as a free nation and succumbing to communist rule. We face socio-political, cultural and, most importantly, spiritual problems.
God has blessed our nation because it was founded on godly, biblical morals and principles by Christian men and women. Up until the past 60 years, we were still honoring God by maintaining these morals and principles through worship, our executive, legislative and judicial branches of government, and our overall behaviors.
But things have radically changed. We have lost our way as a nation. We have failed God, ourselves and our children.
There are no secular solutions to be found for the problems we are facing. The one and only solution is God. We must repent of our sins to our heavenly father as individuals and as a nation. We must pray that God will reveal to us which presidential and other candidates to vote for Nov. 3. Voting in free and open elections is a precious freedom that too many men and women have fought and died to preserve.
Steve Davis
Lenoir City