The Dec. 23 edition of the News-Herald featured an article, “Commissioners oppose Knox health overreach.” In it, commissioners stated their opposition to the Knox County Board of Health expanding its reach into surrounding counties. The gist is that one county has no right to impose its will on another.
I wonder how they reacted to U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Knoxville, signing an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court siding with Texas in challenging the conduct of five other states in their administration of the election?
John Marius
Lenoir City