Rereading about the American Revolution has been very enlightening.
Reading about willing and unwilling patriots who “mutually pledge to each other our lives, our fortunes and our sacred honor” parallels what those of us who love our country are required to do in today’s political environment.
I have been too much like the unwilling forefathers hoping things will resolve themselves. I am not alone in this attitude.
I recently watched as San Francisco voters removed three school board members as being too liberal for them. Some of those same voters pledged to remove liberal judges in the next election. This gives me hope for our collective future and demonstrates all of us need to make our voices heard.
I have been sending emails to our government representatives in Washington. I intend to become active in our local government by attending meetings. We all need to get involved to save our country.
The only differences between our forefathers and us is the date and seat of the oppressive government. We all should be proud to be Sons of Liberty.
Jack Weiss
Loudon