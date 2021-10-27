I brought to the attention of the Loudon County Solid Waste Disposal Commission in May 2020 that Santek was being bought out by Republic Services. That sale closed in the spring.
There was also a Loudon County Commission meeting on Dec. 7 in which commissioners voted 5-4 to have the LCSWDC not extend the solid waste contract, and the waste commission followed up by taking that approach in a Dec. 8 vote. LCSWDC had been pursuing an agreement with Santek while not knowing if Republic would follow the terms.
In July, I presented LCSWDC with four simple questions to ask landfill stakeholders to find out what they wanted. Should the county:
• Let the existing contract expire in 2027, which would effectively close the landfill.
• Negotiate an extension of the current contract.
• Ask for a “new” contract that would change the revenue split, take back tipping fees and reduce the 150-mile radius area from which waste can be brought in.
• Sell the landfill to a third party but guarantee the county’s waste continues to be sent there.
That questionnaire was to be discussed in the August meeting but was shelved and has not been brought up again. So far, no questionnaire been circulated to stakeholders to gather input.
Isn’t it time to actually obtain that information?
Richard Anklin
Tellico Village