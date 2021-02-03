Willis Ernest Patterson, 86, of Loudon, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at his home.
Willis was a member of Prospect Baptist Church, where he was an active member. He taught Sunday school and enjoyed singing in the church choir. Willis was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from the U.S. Forest Service with more than 33 years of service. Willis worked in the Cherokee National Forest and was a passionate supporter of maintaining a beautiful place for people to enjoy. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In his spare time, he liked to farm and also spent time writing poetry. Willis was a member of the Tellico Plains Masonic Lodge.
Willis was preceded in death by his wife, Judith (Hunter) Patterson; and son-in-law, Ronnie Roberts.
He is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Kim Roberts and Stephanie and Mike Herron; grandchildren, Lindsey and Jim Knesek, Laura Roberts, Tyler and Vanessa Roberts, Jordan Keith and Lyrika Herron; and great-grandchildren, Natalie, Mackinlee and Jack.
A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, in the McGill Click chapel with the Rev. Brian Courtney officiating. Contributions in memory of Willis may be made to www.treesforachange.com, an organization that assists in replenishing trees in national forests where it is needed most. The family will receive friends 4-6 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service. Please wear masks and social distance.
