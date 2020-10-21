Willie Jean Weatherly, 74, of Knoxville, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.
She has gone to be with the Lord and will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, L.G. Fairbanks; mother and father, Alma (Robinette) and William Perkins Weatherly; brothers, Frank, Pat and John Michael Weatherly; and great-grandson, Elijah Ryan Stephens.
She is survived by her sons, Glenn Stephens (Joyce), J.P. Stephens (Rhonda) and Billy Stephens (Cassandra); daughter, Tammie Stephens Hatcher; grandchildren, Brad, Micaela, Bailee, Tyler, Ryan, Whitnee and Michael; great-grandchildren, Haley (whom she helped raise), Everly and so many more. Please forgive us for not naming all of them.
The family would like to express a special thanks to all those who have helped her through this journey with cancer. Bobby Robinson for cleaning her home the way she wanted, Tammy Lamons, Heather Taylor, Gene Dixon and Eric Cannon for helping out whenever needed. She loved you all.
At Willie Jean’s request, she will be cremated with no services. The family will make arrangements for a special ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree or flower in her memory.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com