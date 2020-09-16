Willie Gentry Tate, 80, of Madisonville, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at University of Tennessee Medical Center.
She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by parents, Floyd and Grace Gentry; sister, Edna Sue Gentry; and brothers, Floyd Jr., Cara and John Gentry.
She is survived by husband, the Rev. Fred L. Tate; daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy and Ronnie Watkins of Loudon and Tracy and Greg Kennedy of Vonore; son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Julie Tate of Loudon; grandchildren, Lindsay and Randy Amburn, Megan Kody Oran, all of Loudon, Logan Kennedy of Vonore and Cade Tate of Loudon; great-grandchildren, Luke and Alex Amburn and Sylas and Noah Oran, all of Loudon; sisters and brothers-in-law, Betty Tillery and Dave White of Maryville, Ellen Harrison of Jefferson, Ga., Mary Hall Lockridge of Knoxville and Vickie and Vernon Croft of Vonore; brother, Glenn Gentry of Maryville; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be private. Funeral arrangements are by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.