William Robert "Bob" Younger, 82, of Lenoir City, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.
Bob was born Aug. 13, 1938, in Knoxville and was raised in Oliver Springs on Old Hen Valley Road.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Hubert "Nub" and Laura E. Cox Younger.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Lana R. McDaniel Younger; sons, Robert Anthony "Tony" Younger of Oliver Springs, Michael Todd Taylor and wife, Amber, of Lenoir City and Timothy Ray Younger of Oliver Springs; grandsons, Lucas and Hudson Taylor of Lenoir City and Tynan Younger and wife, Jessi, of Kingston; great-grandson, Bennett Younger of Kingston; and sister, Sue Younger Ward of Oliver Springs.
Bob worked for General Dynamics at Cape Canaveral Space Center during the 1950s and 1960s. He also worked at Litton Shipyard in Pascagoula, Miss., and for Daniel International Construction at multiple locations. Bob retired from A.E. Staley in Loudon. One of his favorite pastimes was woodworking.
The family received friends 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home, Oliver Springs. A graveside service followed at 2 p.m. Thursday at Anderson Memorial Gardens, Clinton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Research Foundation, St. Jude Children's Hospital or the charity of your choice.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Prosperity Pointe and Amedisys Hospice for their loving care and compassion.
Premier Sharp Funeral Home