William Daniel “Bill” Brown, 44, of Lenoir City, passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
He was of the Baptist faith. Bill loved family gatherings. But his favorite thing in life was time he spent with his beloved daughter, Destiney. His passion was cars. Bill was a hard worker who was always willing to help a friend or stranger who was in need.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Samuel Brown; grandparents, Lonnie Ray and Reba Williams, Charles and Mattie Brown and Mamaw, Faye Brown Price; and uncle, Doug Brown.
He is survived by his daughter, Destiney Brown; parents, Danny and Rose Brown; sister, Mattie Moran and husband, Fabian; nephew, Brooklyn Brown; nieces, Sasha Bryan, Brylee Brown and Raelyn Brown; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City with funeral services following at 7 p.m. Family and friends gathered at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home and proceeded to the Lakeview Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com