William “Bill” Floyd Brewster, 85, of Sweetwater and formerly of Loudon, passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, for reasons not related to the coronavirus.
Bill was born one of 14 children to the late Dallas and Blanche (Underwood) Brewster in Roane County. “Preacher Bill,” as he was affectionately known by many, was instrumental in helping establish Baptist churches in East Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia and California.
Bill was a hard-working man his entire life. He put God first in everything and practiced what he preached. Hard work equaled success. Bill worked many years for Union Carbide and was the founder of Smooth Cut Lawn Care.
Bill was preceded in death by his son, Greg Brewster; grandson, Jonathon Brewster; and brothers, Carl, Carlos, Gene, Jacky and Kenneth.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Isbill Brewster; daughter, Pam Brewster; sons and daughters-in-law, Brad Brewster, Tim and Kelly Brewster and Ken and Jennifer Brewster; stepson, Bryan and wife, Shannon Raby; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two step-grandchildren; brothers, Ray, Roy, Ed and Lewis Brewster; and sisters, Carolyn Burmum, Patsy Johnson, Gerri Woods and Jeannie Wilson.
Services honoring and remembering Bill Brewster were held graveside at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, in New Macedonia Cemetery with the Rev. Josh Spangler officiating. Members of the Loudon Fire Department served as pallbearers. The family received friends 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday prior to the service at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N., Loudon.