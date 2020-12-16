William Ben “Billy Ben” Galyon, 73, of Lenoir City, went home to be with his Lord on Dec. 12, 2020.
Bill was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church and a retired machinist from Oak Ridge Y-12 and K-25 plants after 33 years of service. Bill was born Dec. 1, 1947, and graduated from Loudon High School with the Class of ‘67. He was a graduate of Athens Vocational Center, where he learned his machine skills. He was also a talented wood worker, sharing heirloom pieces with family and friends to be enjoyed by future generations. His love of golf shined through on any day the temp was above 50 degrees and he could find somebody to play with him. He also helped his son-in-law, Matt Fugate, restore several antique Mustangs and remodel his wife’s family home place. He was happiest when he was working with his hands or playing golf.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Helen Redmond Galyon of Loudon; sister, Gloria Hughes of Lenoir City; grandparents, Ben and Mary Bell Redmond of Loudon; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bill and Sue Fine of Knoxville; Donna Fine and Lucy Thurmer of Lenoir City; and his fur-babies, Mitzi, Shawn and Sandy.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Betty; daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Matthew Fugate, who cherished him with all their hearts, of Cleveland; son, Billy (Missy) Galyon of Maryville; grandchildren, Ashlyn, Madison and Emma Galyon of Maryville; the breakfast gang from Krystal; the gang at Jack’s Auto Parts; his “special brother and sister," Jim and Mary McCarroll of Lenoir City; and his “grand-dog, Kylie."
Bill will be cremated and a celebration of his life will be held Saturday, Dec. 19, at Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut St., Lenoir City. A receiving of friends will be 4-6 p.m. At 6 p.m. the Rev. Eddie Click will officiate a service and all will be encouraged to share a memory. Mask and social distancing will be appreciated.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com