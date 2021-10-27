Virginia Rodgers Allison, 90, of Lenoir City, passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
She attended Paw Paw Plains Baptist Church and retired from First National Bank after over 44 years of service. Virginia loved the UT Lady Vols and nothing else could be done when they were playing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Allison; son, Billy Ray Allison; and parents, Jack and Hattie McNew Rodgers.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Angie Allison-Grant and husband, Larry; grandson, Josh Allison; great-granddaughter, Jada Allison; bonus granddaughter, Heather Brackett-Herron (Kevin); bonus great-grandchildren, Christian Herron, Chandler Herron and Carissa Herron; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Katherine Fritts and Itha and Robert Smith; aunt, Jerry Allison Goodwin; nephews, Anthony Toomey (Lorrain) and Tim Smith (Melanie), and Jamie Allison; great-nephews, Tanner Smith, Tyler Smith and James Allison; great-nieces, Andrea Toomey and Kayla Allison; special daughter-in-law, Joyce McConkey Smith; and special friend and deacon, Jamie Hall.
Virginia was so excited to celebrate her 71st wedding anniversary with Curtis in heaven Thursday, Oct. 28, that she left a week early. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Joseph McGaha officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. Saturday and proceed to Woodlawn Cemetery for graveside services and interment at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dick DeMerchant and Ron Tilley officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Larry Grant, Jamie Hall, Kevin Herron, Tim Smith, Anthony Toomey, Christian Herron, Chandler Herron and Tyler Smith. Honorary pallbearer will be Carissa Herron.
