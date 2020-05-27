Vincent Hicks, 59, of Graceville, Fla., and formerly of Lenoir City, passed away May 16, 2020, at his home.
Vince was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and a graduate of Lenoir City High School. He was a lifetime member of I.U.O.E. Local #101.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Carol Hicks; brother, Danny Hicks; niece, Stephanie Paige Kagley; and mother-in-law, Lucille DeWitt.
Vince is survived by his wife, Cheryl Dewitt Hicks; sons, Adam (Jen) and Tyson (Abigail); granddaughters, Chloe and Keeli; sisters, Charlotte Hicks, Kathy Kagley (Tony) and Diane Link (Brian); father-in-law, Buford DeWitt; brother-in-law, Darrol DeWitt; sisters-in-law, Julia Bunch (David) and Cindy Patrick (John); and many nieces and nephews that Vince loved dearly.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at Click Funeral Home. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Dean Bandy officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or an Austism support group of your choice.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
