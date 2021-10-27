Vicki Mills Brock, 92, of Franklin, passed away Oct. 15, 2021.
She was born June 24, 1929, in Morristown to John Mills and Effie Johnson Hines. Vicki is a graduate of Lenoir City High School and went on to study at a local business college. She worked as a journalist/columnist for the Morristown Citizen Tribune (Vagabond Vic), a medical secretary for Dr. Jose Wee Eng and a juvenile detention officer at Morristown Justice Center for many years before retiring in the mid-1980s.
Mother was a woman of faith, and she enjoyed reading, writing prose and poetry, gardening, mentoring and deeply loving her family and friends. She touched so many lives. Her wonderful and gentle soul will forever remain in our hearts.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, William Sykes Brock and LeRoy Strader, who was the father of her children; grandson, Christopher Shane Hines; parents, Effie Hines and John Mills; stepfather, Charlie Hines; and brother, Neil Mills.
Vicki met William Sykes Brock in 1975. They were married in 1976 in Morristown.
Vicki is survived by daughters, Connye Strader Braxton of Wickliffe, Ohio, and Jindy Strader of Franklin; stepchildren, Elaine Brock of Panama City Beach, Fla., Diane Weaver of Morristown and Bobby Brock of Knoxville; sisters, Charlotte Lawson of Lenoir City and Linda Anderson of Sweetwater; nieces and nephews; grandchildren; great-grandchildren, including Olivia and Noah Hines; and great-great-grandchildren.
The family has planned a private memorial service. The Rev. Charles Mills, her nephew, will officiate the service.