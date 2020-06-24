Vesta Lou Chambers Dishner, 87, of Lenoir City, passed away Thursday evening, June 18, 2020.
She was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church and a retired machine operator with Viskase.
Vesta was preceded in death by her husband, John Dishner; parents, John and Bertha McLemore Chambers; and brothers, Clifford, J.C., Steve and E.D. Chambers.
She is survived by her brother, Donnie Chambers of Madisonville; sister, Christine Jones of Cleveland; special nieces, Renee White and Sharon Chambers; and several other nieces and nephews.
A very special "thank you" to Chad and Polly Evans for their love and care for Vesta.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Monday, June 22, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Eddie Click officiating. Family and friends gathered at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, at the funeral home and proceeded to Lakeview Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services and interment. Deacons from Highland Park Baptist Church served as pallbearers.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com.
