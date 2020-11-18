Verland Ray Pierce, 73, of Lenoir City, passed away Nov. 12, 2020.
Verland loved to farm and fish but especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Beta Pierce; parents, Elmer and Pearl Pierce; and brothers, Terry Pierce and Leon Underwood.
He is survived by his sister, Janice Fine; love of his life, Betty Scott; children, Kim Pierce and Christopher Pierce; four grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; nephews, Andy Fine and Eric Fine; and Betty’s daughter, Susie Osborne and her children, Shelby Hooper and Elizabeth Wiltfang.
Family and friends gathered at 2 p.m. Sunday in Pleasant Hill Cemetery for graveside services with the Rev. Eddie Click officiating.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com.