Todd Allen Oliver, 52, formerly of Kingston, passed away Nov. 11, 2020, at Heritage Hall Healthcare in Big Stone Gap, Va.
He was a graduate of Roane County High School. Growing up he loved his dog, Buster. When Todd was younger, he enjoyed watching baseball and became a fan of the Atlanta Braves.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon W. Oliver and Beverly Jean Swedenborg Oliver; and sister, Vicky Weber.
He is survived by his siblings, Karen Hart of Kingston, John Oliver of Kingsville, Ohio, Tim Oliver of Kingston, Jo Ann Campbell of Kingston and Robin Thornton of Lenoir City; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Memorial services will follow at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Shane Maples officiating.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com