Thomas “Tommy” Martin Vann, 62, born March 24, 1958, in Dayton, Ohio, passed away in Midwest City, Okla., on April 16, 2020.
Tommy grew up in Lenoir City, attended Lenoir City High School and graduated magna cum laude from Pellissippi State College.
He was preceded in death by his father, M.F. Vann; and brothers, Larry Vann and Danny Vann.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Vann Dewey and her husband, Bruce Dewey, of Loudon; daughter, Kara Collins; granddaughters, Annalyn, Olivia and Aurianna of Great Falls, Mont.; niece, Christina Reese of Ooltewah; nephew, Jeff Vann of Huber Heights, Ohio; and sister-in-law, Jean Vann of Jasper.
Private services were held.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com.
