Ted Ralph DeFord, of Knoxville, passed away at his home Dec. 20, 2020.
Dad was a writer and he really didn't like things that seemed very cold and dry, like obituaries. Hopefully I can write this in a way that pays respect to him and his love of the word.
Dad grew up in Lenoir City where he met and married JoAnn Hebert in 1953. They moved to Texas, where he worked at the Texas U.S. Chemical Plant as a lab supervisor until he left the refinery in 1978. He worked all those years and went through many strikes for one reason: to support his family. He never did like working there. What dad loved doing the most, only second to singing, was write. He wrote editorials and sport columns for several newspapers in southeast Texas for many years. People today still remember and share with me what he wrote about them during their days of playing sports. I told him recently of several encounters and it brought, "Really, well isn't that something." I was able to share with him that his writing touched people because his words meant something. He was happy about that.
He not only loved playing gospel quartet albums, but he loved more than anything singing them. And he did that extremely well. He traveled for a period through several states with a quartet band playing at churches and fairs. He even had a run at DJing for a time on a local radio station in Texas, playing gospel quartets.
He moved back to his Smoky Mountains in the 1980s. He spent a lot of time going to nursing homes singing to the elderly. The latter part of his years were spent writing about his childhood and high school memories and sharing them in newspapers and with anyone who would sit long enough. He could recall any event, the day, the time and what you were wearing. He had a sharp mind for details. He loved his cat, his family, friends and Tennessee. He delighted at the simple things in life. He had a full 87 years of life. He had been there and done that, and I believe with the knowledge of dementia changing his abilities to think on those details he was ready to see his dad and mom. He will be missed by all who loved him.
He was preceded in death by his second wife, Diana; father, Ralph DeFord; and mother, Shannah McReynolds DeFord.
He is survived by his son, James Ralph DeFord; daughter, Cathie Jo DeFord Floyd; grandchildren, Jessi' Summers, Sabrina Torres and Colin Westermoreland; great-grandchildren, Kaden Summers, Koen Summers, Preston Torres, Sloane Westmoreleand and Townes Westmoreland; brother, Dan DeFord; wife, Katherine; nephew, Curtis; niece, Brigette; and many cousins and family.
Special thank you to his companion and friend of many years, Shirley Stafford, who he loved dearly. Words can not express to you enough the gratitude for all the love you showed to him and his children. We are eternally grateful to you.
He will be cremated and laid to rest.
