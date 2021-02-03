Suzanne Clevenger Redmond, 83, of Lenoir City, passed away Jan. 30, 2021, five days after her beloved husband of 62 years, the Rev. Jack L. Redmond.
Suzanne was a member of RIO Central Church in Maryville. She was a graduate of Farragut High School, University of Tennessee, received her master's degree from Union University and an Advanced Ed. S degree from Tennessee Tech. Suzanne and her husband, Jack, served as senior pastors of three churches. She served as the church organist and pianist at many churches over the years. Suzanne was a teacher at Lenoir City High School for 32 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Jack L. Redmond; parents, Raymond Kendall and Elizabeth Dender Clevenger of Lenoir City; and brothers, Lynn Clevenger (Lee) of St. Paul, Minn., and Kyle Clevenger of Baton Rouge, La.
Survivors include her daughters, Janette Redmond Walker and husband, Chuck, of Knoxville and Melody Redmond Cotner of Lenoir City; son, Wendell Redmond and wife, Jinni, of Lenoir City; grandsons, Grant Redmond and wife, Tiffany, of Maryville, Chesney Redmond and wife, Lexie, of Maryville and Elijah Redmond of Lenoir City; great-granddaughters, Mayla and Audrey; special niece, Sharon Clevenger McWilliams of Lenoir City; sister-in-law, Deloris Clevenger; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Dixie Lee Baptist Cemetery for graveside services with the Rev. Tommy Roberts officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to RIO Central Church Missions, 370 South Long Hollow Road, Maryville, TN 37801.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements.