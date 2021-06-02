Susan Charlene McMahan, 51, of Maryville, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, following a courageous battle with cancer. Susan was a graduate of Shiloh Christian Academy in Texas. She attended Crescent Park Baptist Church in Texas. Susan was a longtime employee of Blount County Schools at Rockford Elementary School. She was a competitive swimmer and active in gymnastics during her school years. Susan enjoyed hiking and kayaking. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Loss and Estelle Maddox, Hubert Crouch and Charlie and Willie Whitten; and stepfather, Norm Brehob. She is survived by her husband, Luke McMahan; daughter, Lacy Mae McMahan; father, Bill Whitten and wife, Leslie; mother, Linda Brehob; siblings, Alisa Baker (Brian), Shane Whitten (Misty) and Renee Whitten; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles; special friends, Nancy Snell and Shirley Williams; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Johnny McMahan, Cindy and Darrell Pruitt, Diana McMahan and Michael and Sharon McMahan. The family received friends 2-3 p.m. Sunday, May 30, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Memorial services followed at 3 p.m. with the Rev. David Littleton officiating. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut St., Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
