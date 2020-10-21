Shirley Richardson Shubert, 83, of Loudon, passed away Sunday morning, Oct. 18, 2020.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Shubert; son, Greg Shubert; parents, John and Opal Richardson; and sisters, Lequida Windburn, Joyce Thomas and Mary Ward.
She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Sartin of Lenoir City; sons, Joe Shubert of Marietta, Ga., Tim Shubert of Nashville and David Shubert of Cincinnati, Ohio; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother who passed away later Sunday, Johnny Richardson, and his wife, Betty; sister, Linda Gaston; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may come by Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City Tuesday and Wednesday. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, and proceed to Pine Grove Cemetery for graveside services at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Herbert Ward officiating.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com