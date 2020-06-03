Shirley R. Baker, 83, of Lenoir City, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Shirley was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Primitive Baptist Church in Lenoir City and a life member of the DAV. Shirley was co-owner of Ossie’s Bait Shop. She was famous for her hand-tied fishing flies.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia Carroll; sons, Ted Carroll and Rick Carroll; grandson, Chase Carroll; parents, George and Lucy Graves; brothers, Alvin Graves and R.L. Graves; and sister, Nelle Gilreath.
She is survived by her husband, Leon Baker; son, Mark Carroll; daughter, Sabrina Currier and husband, Cecil, all of Lenoir City; grandchildren, Rachel Swain, Seth Curtis, Jeffery Veal, Brent Veal and Ryan Currier; great-grandchildren, Isaiah Swain, Cameron Veal, Elijah Swain, Hannah Quinn Veal and Jordan Curtis; step-children, Christine Baker, Leon Baker Jr., Paul Baker and his daughter, Kaylee Baker, Teresa Marine Baker and their families.
The family received friends 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. Jimmy Riner officiating. Burial followed in the Lenoir City Cemetery.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.