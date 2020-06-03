Shirley R. Baker

Shirley R. Baker, 83, of Lenoir City, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

Shirley was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Primitive Baptist Church in Lenoir City and a life member of the DAV. Shirley was co-owner of Ossie’s Bait Shop. She was famous for her hand-tied fishing flies.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia Carroll; sons, Ted Carroll and Rick Carroll; grandson, Chase Carroll; parents, George and Lucy Graves; brothers, Alvin Graves and R.L. Graves; and sister, Nelle Gilreath.

She is survived by her husband, Leon Baker; son, Mark Carroll; daughter, Sabrina Currier and husband, Cecil, all of Lenoir City; grandchildren, Rachel Swain, Seth Curtis, Jeffery Veal, Brent Veal and Ryan Currier; great-grandchildren, Isaiah Swain, Cameron Veal, Elijah Swain, Hannah Quinn Veal and Jordan Curtis; step-children, Christine Baker, Leon Baker Jr., Paul Baker and his daughter, Kaylee Baker, Teresa Marine Baker and their families.

The family received friends 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. Jimmy Riner officiating. Burial followed in the Lenoir City Cemetery.

Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com

