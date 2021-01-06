Shirley Jean Jenkins Fletcher

Shirley Jean Jenkins Fletcher, 76, answered her call to walk in eternal peace with her Lord and savior Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

Shirley was a charter employee at Parkwest Medical Center, where she retired after more than 30 years as an RN and PACU nurse. She was a faithful and humble servant at Greater Deliverance Ministries, where she was a preacher, Sunday school teacher, on the finance team and an usher. She also led Bible study at Concord AME Church.

Shirley was preceded in death by her mother, Lucy Jenkins Billingsley; father, William “Bill” Billingsley; sister, Vivian Hardin; brother, Edward Billingsley; and mother-in-law, Ruby Fletcher.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Michelle Fletcher (Ben) Selby and Brian (Debora) Fletcher; grandchildren, Briana and Jeremiah Fletcher and Micaleb Selby; nephew, Jeremiah Hinton Younger (custodial child); sisters, Clara “Mickey” Amos and Mable Kerr; and brother, William J. (Earnestine) Billingsley.

The family will receive friends noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be in the Martel Memorial Cemetery.

Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com

